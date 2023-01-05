Sosa was training in his own country when he got into a fight with a truck driver. That drove him into a corner, the Colombian newspaper reports El Tiempo. The argument escalated and the driver allegedly fired several times into the air. In the end, Sosa also received some blows to the face with the handle of the firearm.

According to a photo of Antonio Sosa, Ivan’s father, Sosa suffered a serious wound on his chin. After the incident, he received treatment at Fusagasugá hospital. “Ivan is doing well,” said an acquaintance.

Sosa is no stranger to the peloton. The 25-year-old Colombian won the Tour of Burgos twice in his career and the Tour of Provence once. Between 2019 and 2021 he drove three seasons for Ineos Grenadiers, this year he will start his second season with Movistar.

