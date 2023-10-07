













That will be from 1:00 am according to Mexico City time. In other countries you have to make the corresponding adjustment according to your time zone, so in Colombia and Peru it will be at 2:00 am, while in Chile and Argentina at 4:00 am

With the Movistar R7 duel against PSG Talon, the Play In phase of Worlds 2023 begins, which takes place from October 10 to 15 at LoL Park in the city of Seoul, South Korea.

The team representing Latin America includes the players Cho Bo-woong (Bong), Sebastián Alonso Niño Zavaleta (Oddie), Jeong Jo-bin (Mireu), Lorenzo Tévez (Ceo), Pedro Luis Peralta (Lyonz), David Esteban Vasco Mejía (Daiky) and Tobias Riscica (Pointless).

Movistar R7 is just one of the 22 teams of professional players in League of Legends who participate in Worlds 2023.

While the Play In phase ends on October 15, the meetings will take place until next month.

The grand final will be on November 19 and we will see how things go when the competition starts. PSG Talon is the squad that represents Southeast Asia and has very competent players.

But Movistar R7 also has a lot to say. Not for nothing is it now a two-time champion and its members are thinking about putting Latin America at the top in Worlds 2023, the most important tournament in League of Legends worldwide.

Not for nothing does it bring together the best competitors. To follow the action you can do so on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and instagramas well as through the official channels of Twitch and Youtube.

