On February 25, 1996, the basketball team of Manresa touched the sky by winning his first and only Copa del Rey in which it was only the first step of an unrepeatable feat. A story that gives goose bumps to team fans and all basketball fans in general. So, Movistar + will premiere on Thursday (22:00, #Vamos), on the 50th anniversary of that victory against Barcelona, ​​#InformeManresa, a special in which they will review the history of a team that changed the way of seeing basketball in an entire city and of the great architect of that moment, the ‘Chichi‘Creus.

Manresa and basketball have been intertwined for almost a century. The city has supported its team in its worst moments and the victories were a source of pride shared by several generations. Nevertheless, nothing is comparable to what happened in the 90’s, when a succession of exceptional events ended up causing the biggest surprise in the history of Spanish basketball.

Before the Manresa report, at 9:30 p.m., Report + will also premiere #InformeHermanos, Another report in which they will tell the story of how Keita Baldé, born in Catalonia and a former Barça soccer player who now plays for Sampdoria, helped the African temps when the harshest circumstances of 2020 due to Covid-19 left them on the street.