Movistar + has overturned its management organization “with the aim of reinforcing its leadership in the pay television market”. The platform is restructured in three vertical directions (Sports, Entertainment and original Fiction) and Alejandro Martínez Roig and Fernando Jerez, the two professionals who set up the entire structure of Movistar + after the purchase of Canal + by Telefónica from PRISA (editor of EL COUNTRY) in 2015.

Under the leadership of the new CEO of Movistar +, Cristina Burzako, the Telefónica platform wants to strengthen strategic alliances with other relevant partners in the sector, such as those reached with Netflix, Dazn or Disney and the national Atresplayer and Mitele, at the same time as bet on a personalized experience and more original and exclusive content to differentiate yourself from your competitors.

In this context, Movistar + content policy will be structured in three vertical directions: Sports, with Ignacio Fernández-Vega at the helm; Entertainment, with Juan Andrés García Ropero Bropi; and the original fiction line, led by Domingo Corral. Likewise, it will be reinforced with two strategic directions, still vacant: the Alliance and the Content Experience.

Fernando Jerez, current director of Entertainment and Premium content at Movistar +, is leaving Telefónica, while Alex Martínez-Roig, until now director of Content at Movistar +, will continue as Burzako’s advisor “until the editorial transformation of the platform is consolidated.”

Martínez Roig began his career in 1977 at Radio Barcelona, ​​where he was a producer and content editor. From 1978 to 1982, Álex Martínez worked as a sports journalist for the Periódico de Catalunya. Between 1982 and 2005 he held different positions in EL PAIS, and was responsible for the launch of the Tentaciones supplement and deputy director of El País Semanal. In 2005, he became Director of Content for Canal + and held the same position since 2015 at Movistar +, when Telefónica acquired Sogecable.

Bet on your own content

Movistar + has reinforced its commitment to original production in both thirty series and original programs, through two linear signals such as # 0, led by Fernando Jerez, or #Vamos. The third pillar of Telefónica’s television commitment is sports rights. The operator is the owner of the Champions League, the Spanish League, the NBA and through agreements with DAZN it broadcasts Moto GP and Formula 1.

The changes are included in those made this year by Telefónica de España to continue promoting the best television offer. A strategy that Emilio Gayo, president of Telefónica Spain, has defined as one of the “growth levers” of the Movistar + service. “The moment demands to continue offering a personalized proposal to clients that is the best in the market,” he said.

According to Burzako, Movistar + wants to bet on “a platform in which the client finds everything he wants to see in a simple way, becoming a facilitator that offers a unique and personalized experience integrating the content of our partners and our original content.”

Cross directions

The Movistar + management committee maintains the transversal directorships of Finance with José Antonio García Villar, Communication and Advertising with Purificación González, the Legal Advice area with Ángeles López-Lobatón, the People area with Loreto González and the Marketing area advertising with Yolanda García. The user experience and technological development of the platform with Fernando Enrile continues to be key, as well as the audiovisual Production and Development area of ​​editorial projects, led by Domingo Nieto.