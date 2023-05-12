Get the most out of our network Domestic internet is quite a challenge, since the modem provided by our internet service provider is not always the best on the market. This causes that sometimes when we are far from the network our connection is cut off.

A very wise option to solve this type of problem is to buy a Wi-Fi router, and one of the best options at the moment is the Movistar Smart Wifi 6 Amplified that you can now purchase at a special price, since the device has gone from costing 129 euros to being priced at 99 euros (about $1,900 Mexican pesos).

Movistar WIFI 6 is a Smart Router that offers up to 25% more coveragemultiplies the speed by 3.5 and improves up to 40% the capacity to have more devices connected to the home internet network.

According to Movistar, Router Smart Wifi 6 offers customers better connectivity, increasing the attributes of the service, allowing you to get the most out of your bandwidth to enjoy online games and streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video and more.

Another positive aspect of this new Movistar router is that it optimizes the bandwidth so that devices automatically switch from the 2.4 GHz band to the 5 GHz band without losing connectivity and offering a better signal at all times.