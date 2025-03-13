It will be almost a month since the hunting to the IPTV to watch football in pirate began, and since then LaLiga has blocked hundreds of websites, platforms and links under the suspicion that these contents were broadcast irregularly.

The problem is that the initiative of the organism led by Javier Tebas It has several failures, and also flirts with illegalitysince the modus operandi of these blockages has been the To shoot at Bocajarro and while they have managed to close numerous pirate websites, they have also affected many other platforms that did not breach any rule And they even had anything to do with football.

This has led companies and users to have filed a complaint against LaLiga for paying the consequences to hundreds of people who had nothing to do with piracy. In fact, this was the reason why Google was disconnected a few weeks ago, and He stopped collaborating with LaLiga in the hunting of pirates, and like Google, other operators and services have done the same.

And now the turn of unmarking is Movistar’s, who They have begun to unlock some pages that had suffered the indiscriminate blockade of LaLiga, Although it is true that it is users who must request it previously. Obviously, Movistar is not going to unlock the IPTV pirates, but those websites or links that have suffered falls or connection problems that have nothing to do with this illegal practice.

Hello, Alberto. I am Anabel. Apart from IPS we need to facilitate the websites, so that we can proceed. All the best. – Movistar Spain (@Movistar_es) March 9, 2025

In this way, the complainants, such as Google or Cloudflare that The actions taken by Thebes are not correct to combat piracy because they are paying fair for sinners. And the judicial judgment that granted power to LaLig What will make them stay alone, and quite possibly without the power to continue with this hunt.

In addition, according to Bandancha, Movistar is paying up to two euros a day to customers who claim the blockages to legitimate websitesSy who could not access them for football blockages with the aim of Calm the spirits of affected customers and limit the leakage of discontent.

And there are so many those affected, that if everyone begins to claim, Telefónica (which is the matrix) will have to face an important compensation expense, that it could even denounce LaLiga and seek that they compensate them for the infringed damages.