The Vuelta Ciclista Asturias, which will be held in 2021 between April 30 and May 2, will have its 63rd edition with the participation of 15 teams from 8 different countries, among which are the UCI World Movistar Team and eight Professional Continental teams.

The Aramo Cycling Club, in charge of organizing the event, confirmed the invitation of all Spanish professional teams (Movistar Team, Caja Rural Seguros RGA, Burgos BH, Euskaltel Euskadi and Kern Pharma) and the Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team, from the Contador Foundation and with an Italian license.

This edition, which will be held after the suspension of last year due to the pandemic, will increase a list of Professional Continental teams in which In addition to the Spanish and the Eolo-Kometa, the American Novo Nordisk, the French Delko and the Russian Gazprom-Rusvelo are registered.

In the international chapter there will also be three Portuguese teams (Radio Popular Boavista, Efapel and Louletano), with Team Medellín by Óscar Sevilla (Colombia), with the also Russian Lokosphink and with a ‘wild card’ for the Japanese team Matrix Powertag by Paco Mancebo.

Although the possibility of new registrations is still open, that of this 2021 is already the test with the highest participation in recent years Therefore, the organization is already preparing an optimal contingency plan to comply with health requirements and guarantee the holding of the test.