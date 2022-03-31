Rest: absolute madness in Jaén

It’s the national futsal festival for a reason. Movistar Inter, yes, has appropriated it in this first half, of authentic madness. Six goals and three sticks. Five of the goals, for Inter; the three woods, for Palma Futsal. Very clear analysis.

The Balearic team started pressing, brave, but three minutes later he had conceded a brace from Pol Pacheco. From there, everything gets complicated. Inter, which defends the title, wants to extend his sweet moment after the doubts start of season.

Photo: @PalmaFutsal