A Movistar store in Madrid, in a file image.

As of April 11, Movistar will renew all its rates. Fusion of convergent packages (landline, mobile and data) with a new catalog of plans that necessarily include the purchase of a mobile phone in its different modalities. The new portfolio rates will mean a minimum increase of three euros per month, although if the client wants to access terminals other than those included by default in the monthly fee, they will have to pay an extra monthly amount for 36 months, depending on the rate and the The benefits of the selected mobile range between two and 24 euros.

New customers will have to contract these rates with mobile phone included, although current Fusión customers – around four million – will be able to maintain the current rates if they do not wish to switch to the new ones. This is a very daring commercial move on the part of Telefónica, by obligatorily including the purchase of a mobile phone if you want to contract one of its convergent rates, since currently the model used by all operators is to facilitate the purchase of a terminal in installments through financing, including the installment payment in the monthly invoice.

Telefónica defends that with the new model the customer saves between 10% and 15% in the purchase of the terminal compared to the financing model and that, in addition, Movistar Fusión packages do not have a permanence penalty, so the subscriber can terminate the contract at any time. The downside is that the subscriber is forced to buy a mobile that he may not want and, in return, the rate of his Fusion package increases its price by three euros per month forever. A kind of disguised rise – for now only for new customers – in addition to the increase of between two and three euros per month that Telefónica applied on January 12 to all its Fusion packages.

Only a dozen mobiles

Another problem posed by the new system is that the customer cannot choose the mobile phone freely but only from the catalog offered by Movistar. Thus, in the Inicia range, in which you do not have to pay a supplement, only the Samsung Galaxy A12, the Oppo A53s and the Redmi Note 9T are available. In the highest range (Total Range), only the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and the Iphone 12 appear, although in this case you have to pay in addition to the Fusion rate, a supplement of 24 euros for 36 months. Although there is no permanence in the rate, if the client unsubscribes from Merger before amortizing the terminal, he must pay the full amount thereof.

The mobile catalog, integrated in the launch by a dozen terminals, will be renewed and expanded, especially with the aim of introducing models compatible with 5G. “Movistar does not stop revolutionizing the convergent market in this country and it does so now by extending to its customers one of its latest demands, the possibility of enjoying the current speed of 5G through a mobile phone in the Fusion mode they hire” , said Emilio Gayo, president of Telefónica Spain. “We lead the market in 5G deployment, exceeding 75% of the population, and now customers can choose a next-generation device. Our obsession is precisely that, the client and anticipating their needs, both technological and equipment ”.

For new Fusion customers, as a launch promotion, they will pay, for three months, 50% less than the price of the full package. Existing customers will be able to switch to the new one portfolio and, in this way, enjoy a new terminal included in the rates increased by three euros. They will also have a promotion in case they want to upgrade to a higher rate of the new portfolio: for three months they will pay the price of the starting rate, but they will enjoy the advantages of the new one, in addition to the smartphone. The clients of Fusión Pro, that is, all the self-employed and professionals, will also benefit.

The new Movistar Fusión rates will look like this from April 11: