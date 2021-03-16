After a selection process of more than a month, through the Movistar Team Challenge together with Global Cycling Network and Zwift, Movistar eTeam is proud to announce this Monday the eight international cyclists who will be part, throughout the year 2021, of the first virtual esports and cycling team created by a UCI WorldTour / Women’s WorldTour structure.

MENS: Daniel Guld (DEN, 20), Jimmy Kershaw (GBR, 24), Vidar Mehl (NOR, 34), Pim van Diemen (NED, 29).

WOMEN: Steph Clutterbuck (GBR, 26), Imogen Cotter (IRL, 27), Beth Maciver (SCO, 20), Becky Storrie (IOM, 22).

Members of the Movistar eTeam in 2021.

Movistar Team



The eight new members of the Movistar eTeam will be part of a ten-member staff, which will be closed in the near future with the incorporation of members of the Hispanic community in Zwift, chosen through a collaboration with the main group in Spanish, PETA-Z.

Telephone cyclists, who will enter to compete in the coming weeks in the Premier Division of the Zwift Racing League, the most important virtual cycling esports division in the world, will also participate in other events (races or recreational initiatives) on the different virtual platforms. They will also be image ambassadors for the Movistar Team – from which they will receive numerous advantages – in a sector that has been growing widely in recent years.

Juan Pablo Molinero, CMO of Movistar Team: “Movistar eTeam is today a happy reality. Virtual cycling is an activity that combines sport and entertainment, fun and effort. Movistar Team, the longest-running team in the international peloton, could not but be the first WorldTour team to create its own team of esports. We already have most of the team made up. The happy faces and commitment of the Movistar eTeam riders, cyclists whose veins are passionate about cycling, have confirmed to us that the bet, bold as long as someone is the first in something, it has been successful. Movistar eTeam will mark a before and after for our team and will be a reference for a sport such as cycling, that it must continue betting on new horizons and audiences “.