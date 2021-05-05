Faced with the casualties of Dovyvas Giedraitis, Edwin Jackson, Édgar Vicedo and an Alessandro Gentile who even already terminated his contract with the club after his complications with the coronavirus, adding also the recent physical problems of Ángel Delgado and John Roberson, a movement in Movistar Estudiantes. The club has closed the incorporation of Zeljko Sakic, as his agent, Misko Raznatovic, has announced through his social networks.

The Estu needs vitality in a week that seems key. His commitment to Monbus Obradoiro, on Sunday at 12:30 pm, is the match in which the easiest team has to secure salvation. And they need someone like Sakic. Bilbao and Gipuzkoa are two victories behind them in the relegation places and the collegiate team has recently lost decisive matches against Coosur Real Betis or Urbas Fuenlabrada.

Sakic is knowledgeable about the League. In it he played in 2014 with Manresa, standing out even as MVP.

Sakic is now 33 years old, but his experience is a plus and more in a hot moment. He is Croatian and international with his national team, he measures 2.07 meters and can play in three positions: forward, power forward and center.

Sakic did very well in the Lietkabelis before the pandemic and this last season he has been in Russia, in the Avtodor, where he has coincided with a player who has also been in the Estu squad, the Chadian giant of 2.24 meters Christ Koumadje.