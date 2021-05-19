Movistar Estudiantes is on the ropes. It seems like groundhog day, but this time, the fall can be real and big. The victory of Retabet Bilbao Basket against Hereda San Pablo Burgos (98-89) leaves the schoolboys in relegation places with the same victories (9) as the Basques and the basket average in your favor at the end of the season. Of course, they only have one game left to finish the course, this Friday against the Castilians at the WiZink Center. On the contrary, Álex Mumbrú’s boys have two games left: Real Madrid at the Palacio and Joventut to close the regular phase in Miribilla.

The bills

If Bilbao wins the two remaining games, it will be mathematically saved. The Basque Country will have one more year with at least one representative in the Endesa League.

If Estudiantes manage to get their duel against Burgos (which they will receive in the box and after linking eight consecutive defeats), the Biscayan will have no margin of error: they must do full, two out of two.

Two uncompleted descents

If the relegation is finally consummated, the schoolboys will leave the elite of Spanish basketball for the first time in their history: only they, Real Madrid and Joventut have participated in every Primera season since 1956 in both the National League and the ACB.

In addition, it will be the third decline of the Estu in the last decade. And the first from which they will not be able to escape. In 2012 and 2016, the Ramireños lowered to LEB Oro, but finally they saved the category in the offices, before the impossibility on the part of the LEB groups to pay the promotion fee.