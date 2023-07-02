A study indicates Juve as the most favourite, the grenades are the most affected, then Milan
The slow motion of the Gazzetta dello Sport, the votes, the judgments but above all a final report which – according to a study carried out by Carlo Nesti and Massimo Fiandrino also on the basis of the evaluations of our newspaper after the conclusion of each matchday in the last three years – puts I highlight the following: adding up these three championships, Juve had 115 mistakes “in favor” (more than all) ahead of Milan (109) and Inter (99); the Bull leads on the opposite side with 205 errors “against”, ahead of Milan (102) and Inter (93). The detail: in the 2020-21 season, Juventus and Roma had more mistakes “for” (37) while Torino 67 “against” (Juve 38); in the 2021-22 championship, Juve still in front with 42 errors in favor (behind, Milan with 32 and Napoli with 30) and in the “against” Turin again with 55 ahead of Milan and Rome. In the last championship, Juve and Inter (36) are in the lead at the top of this virtual standings and Turin on the other side leads with 83 “against”. In short: three years of clear results.
At the end of the year there is often discussion about what has been done and seen at the referee level: this season, in addition to the already present “Goal Line Technology” and Var, there was the introduction of the “Semiautomatic Offside” (or SAOT) which made the measurement of figures in game actions and above all for goals almost infallible. The study of the last three championships, in this case, highlights the day-by-day analysis of the thirty-eight matches in which Serie A battled, analyzing the mistakes that were “for” or “against”.
In the last season, for example, Nesti-Fiandrino’s account highlights a total of 36 errors in favor of Juve and Inter; 35 for Milan, 29 for Roma and 25 for Napoli. Then, 21 for Atalanta, 18 for Fiorentina, 16 for Turin. But those that have not brought benefits, therefore against? Turin had 83, Roma 46, Milan 35, Napoli 30, Inter 28, Juventus 27. The count of the 3 seasons takes into account the errors inherent in goals, penalties, offsides, expulsions and punishments.
