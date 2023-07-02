The slow motion of the Gazzetta dello Sport, the votes, the judgments but above all a final report which – according to a study carried out by Carlo Nesti and Massimo Fiandrino also on the basis of the evaluations of our newspaper after the conclusion of each matchday in the last three years – puts I highlight the following: adding up these three championships, Juve had 115 mistakes “in favor” (more than all) ahead of Milan (109) and Inter (99); the Bull leads on the opposite side with 205 errors “against”, ahead of Milan (102) and Inter (93). The detail: in the 2020-21 season, Juventus and Roma had more mistakes “for” (37) while Torino 67 “against” (Juve 38); in the 2021-22 championship, Juve still in front with 42 errors in favor (behind, Milan with 32 and Napoli with 30) and in the “against” Turin again with 55 ahead of Milan and Rome. In the last championship, Juve and Inter (36) are in the lead at the top of this virtual standings and Turin on the other side leads with 83 “against”. In short: three years of clear results.