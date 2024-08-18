Space has become a competitive arena not only for governments, but also for major private companies, with the emergence of various services in the “space economy”, including communications, exploration, and monitoring systems for storms, fires, and disasters on Earth. Satellites represent the backbone of the space economy, as they provide access to data, images, communications and internet services, determine locations through the online navigation system, make calls in remote areas, and broadcast signals to television sets. 2019 represents the decisive year in allowing private companies to operate in the space field, due to technological developments and the decrease in the costs of satellites, due to the increasing demand for them. Large government satellites are now being matched by smaller commercial satellites in low Earth orbit at a cost of about $100,000 or less, in addition to the innovation of new technologies such as high-resolution sensors capable of capturing images and processing and storing data more efficiently. The private sector has benefited from modern technological developments, whether from investing in manufacturing or launching satellites.

Space Internet allows for wireless Internet access via satellites in orbits close to the Earth, without relying on submarine cables or electrical wires, provided that ground receiving equipment is used. At the forefront of companies competing in space Internet is SpaceX, which aspires to provide high-speed space Internet service to all of humanity, at any point on the Earth’s surface. Indeed, the company owned by American billionaire Elon Musk provides its services in some areas of the world, especially in some areas associated with conflicts and wars, as wars and natural disasters push technical solutions to solve the Internet access dilemma. Starlink has enormous capabilities of more than 250,000 stations to provide high-speed Internet service to connect remote areas. In addition to Starlink, the British company OneWeb has launched a program that includes 428 satellites, and Amazon plans to launch 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit to provide space Internet services in Project Kuiper. The French company Eutelsat owns 35 satellites that it deploys at an altitude of 36,000 km above the Earth and uses them for television broadcasting, but it also provides high-speed Internet. Meanwhile, the Canadian company Telesat is working to provide its services to some European countries by 2024, by launching 298 satellites, to provide Internet service to government agencies, airlines and maritime navigation companies.

As major companies compete to deploy their satellite networks to provide internet services, China is trying to compete in this field. Indeed, Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology has launched the first batch of 18 satellites, as part of the “Planet of a Thousand Sails” plan, aiming to deploy more than 15,000 satellites by 2030 to provide space internet. Companies are seeking to not limit space internet technology to remote areas as an alternative to traditional networks, but they face high service prices. Subscribing to the Starlink service requires about $600 for equipment and more than $100 in monthly fees, which makes options difficult in low-income countries. Governments may also impose laws on satellite communications, in addition to security and surveillance concerns.

Space Internet companies have a long way to go to overcome these challenges, although the closest is to reduce the cost of service and increase the speed beyond the speed of terrestrial Internet. The state is usually the “primary source” of the Internet, and governments adopt laws to regulate “cybersecurity and cybercrime,” but with space Internet, the state’s authority will diminish, and it will even lose control over communications, especially if space Internet develops into direct communication via satellite without the need for terrestrial reception of the satellite broadcast signal. The communications sector has advanced in an unprecedented way, and after the fifth generation of wireless communications, competition is expanding between the world’s largest companies to provide “space Internet” services. The future is promising with the rapid development in the field of technology, information and communications, and the possibility of the space economy reaching $1.8 trillion by 2035, up from $630 billion in 2023, with growth rates of 9% annually on average, which exceeds the growth in global GDP.

* Principal Researcher – Vice President of Research Sector – TRENDS Research & Advisory