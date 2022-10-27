The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that the International Space Station moved from its position, Monday, to avoid the debris of an approaching Russian satellite.
And “NASA” said that the propulsion engines associated with the station worked for more than 5 minutes, Monday, to move the station in a “maneuver” to avoid the debris of the Russian moon “Kosmos 1408”.
She explained that “there was no impact on the operations of the International Space Station.”
Without the maneuver, the wreckage would have been expected to come within about 5 km of the station, which is about 400 km above the Earth’s surface.
The Russian satellite “Kosmos 1408” was destroyed in November 2021 after it stopped working, resulting in a cloud of debris consisting of hundreds of pieces.
The International Space Station was launched in 1998 and has been continuously inhabited since November 2000 under a partnership led by the United States and Russia, which also includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.
