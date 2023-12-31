In a Makeshift classroom inside a shelter in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Stripclothes hang from the windows and a dozen chairs are arranged in front of a wooden board on which a question is written in English: “Do you love Palestine?”

Since the war in Gaza began in October, education has become another casualty.

Palestinian teacher Tareq al Enabi volunteered to come to this small space and teach the children, so that “they do not stop learning” despite the circumstances.

According to the United Nations, more than 625,000 Palestinian students have been deprived of education since the beginning of Israel's offensive in Gaza in response to a Hamas attack on Israeli territory.

Gaza's Education Ministry says more than 3,477 students and 203 educational staff were killed in the first two months of the war.

But here, in this small makeshift classroom, the children seem to take a break from what's happening outside.

They are cheerful, raise their hands enthusiastically to answer questions, compete, exchange glances and try to hide their laughter from the teacher, as if it were a normal school day.

Tareq brought his own blackboard from home, which he previously used to teach private lessons, and has distributed small boards and broken pieces of chalk to the students.

Take them out of the atmosphere of war

“It's an opportunity to take students out of the atmosphere of destruction and teach them English,” he says.

But, No matter how hard they try, the constant bombing makes it impossible for the students to escape the reality of war.

He has had to cancel his classes more than once because of the bombings, only to resume them later when things have calmed down, he explains.

But against all odds, he believes that his English lessons will make his students able to talk about what is happening around them. It is a tool to help them convey their feelings about the war.

Displaced children and their families throughout Gaza seem to embrace Tareq's initiative with enthusiasm and passion.

At first ten students attended his classes, now 30 children between 8 and 14 years old come to learn English with him, following courses on a rotating basis.

Before the war, the 25-year-old teacher taught at the al Hurria school in the Zaitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

He traveled every day between Gaza and his residence in Rafah, worked as a private tutor outside school hours and enjoyed watching football matches with his friends in cafes.

“Everything is different now,” he says desperately. He tells us that his school was destroyed by an Israeli bombing and that some of his students died.

In Gaza, more than 342 school buildings were damaged in the first two months of the war, according to a report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

This is equivalent to almost 70% of all school buildings in Gaza.

The study suggests that at least 56 of the 70 schools run by UNRWA – the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees – serve as temporary accommodation for internally displaced people.

UNICEF estimates that 1.1 million people are currently taking refuge in a total of 145 UNRWA-run schools, and more than 223,000 have taken refuge in 127 public schools.

That is why one of the biggest challenges we face “will be the shortage of safe classrooms”says Unicef ​​Communications Manager, Ricardo Pires.

Without teachers or materials

He lists other challenges, such as the inability to find qualified teachers, as many of them have been killed in bombings, and the lack of teaching and learning materials, most of which are destroyed.

Pires also emphasizes the need for psychological support for both teachers and students who have been suffering “traumatic experiences since the brutal conflict began.”

The students in Tareq's makeshift class long for their lives before the war.

“At school we learned and then we returned home,” says Layan Afana, 10, one of thousands of displaced children from Gaza City.

“Here we sleep, eat, drink… I know we have to keep our school clean, but this school is not clean and it is different.”

Her friend Batoul Aldallu, also 10, agrees. “I miss my old school a lot,” she says.

Both girls aspire to study medicine in the future and hope to return to their homes and schools, a wish that does not seem to be fulfilled anytime soon.

It will likely be many months, if not years, before Gaza's children again receive a proper education.

UNICEF estimates that it will take years for internally displaced people to be able to evacuate the schools they currently use as shelter and return to their homes. It will also take a long time to rebuild damaged schools.

With no prospect of schools reopening anytime soon, Tareq says he spends his days in humanitarian and educational work, helping displaced people meet their needs.

“The most difficult question I faced was from a student who asked me when the war would end so he could return home.“Tareq recalls.

He laments the challenge of evacuating schools and sending displaced people back home, wherever that may be.

“What comes after the war is harder than the war itself,” he says.

