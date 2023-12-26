Piero Quispe is one of the most promising players in Peruvian football and one of those called to take over from the team that qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the first in 36 years for that country.

Quispe, 22 years old, has already started in Peru's two most recent matches in a tie in which the National Team has not been able to perform: It is last in the qualifiers, with just two points, something that already cost coach Juan Reynoso his head.

However, the year has not been bad for Quispe, who He was a figure in the campaign that led Universitario de Deportes to become champion of Peruvian soccer and put them in the group stage of the 2024 Copa Libertadores.

Quispe played 28 games in the campaign, with four goals scored and two assists. That performance earned him a transfer to Pumas de México, a club that this year fell short of the title in that country: it was eliminated in the semifinals.

Pumas is confident that Quispe's contribution will serve to become champion again after 11 years: the Peruvian has already arrived at his new destination.

“Pumas is a club with a lot of history, which has a great fan base. I am going to work and give my all to be able to achieve things with the club,” Quispe declared upon his arrival in Mexico.

This was the emotional farewell of Piero Quispe and his dog

Quispe traveled to Mexico this Monday to present the medical exams with his new team, but before that, he starred in a very moving scene: He went home only to say goodbye to his dog, Drago.

The player got out of the car, entered the front garden of the house and hugged Drago for a long time, while saying goodbye in tears.

Piero Quispe, new Pumas player, said goodbye to his dog before leaving his home in Peru 🇵🇪 to come to Mexican soccer. pic.twitter.com/0MhKSn0snP — Andre Marín (@andremarinpuig) December 26, 2023

The moment was immortalized in a video that quickly went viral on social networks, in which his family promised to take care of his pet. “Stay calm Piero, we will take care of Drago,” the message says.

SPORTS

More Sports news