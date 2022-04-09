A young Venezuelan shared a video of the emotional reunion with his family, after five years of being away.

Daniel Antonio, as he appears on his Instagram account, currently resides in Santiago de Chile, and He wanted to surprise his loved ones who are in Caracas, the capital of the neighboring country.

(You can read: The Venezuelan ‘teacher’ who, with signs, fights against exclusion).

In the clip that Daniel Antonio shared, it is seen that the young man goes up some stairs with a package, which, according to what he said, is a gift box that he sent from Chile to Venezuela.

“This is my way of telling you that I am a millionaire and that I actually have it all. I am reunited with my family after 5 years apart“he wrote in the post.

They were waiting for a box with gifts that he would send them from Chile to Venezuela, which finally arrived, but with a special delivery man. See also Putin, very lucid analysis. The speech of 2011 that nails NATO

Then, in the images, it is seen that he enters an apartment, and as soon as his relatives notice his presence, they begin to scream with emotion and give him a strong hug.

(Also: The symphony that united the talent of Venezuelans and Colombians)

“They are my three mothers, and they were waiting for a box with gifts that I would send them from Chile to Venezuela, which finally arrived, but with a special delivery man,” he added in the description of the video.

In another clip that he shared on his Twitter account, you can see the reaction of his little sister, who leans over and begins to cry as soon as she sees him. “I am the happiest brother in the world to see her healthy and made a whole woman,” said Daniel Antonio.

(You may be interested: The routes of Venezuelan migration in Latin America).

“A surprise too surprising 😂🇻🇪” Minutes later my little sister arrived and my heart almost burst ❤️ I am the happiest brother in the world to see her healthy and made a whole woman. pic.twitter.com/xtlcZLj6C4 – Daniel R (@danintonio) April 8, 2022

The young man’s video has gone viral on Twitter and already has more than 15 thousand ‘likes’ and two thousand retweets. Several netizens have stated that they have been moved and cried upon seeing the recording.

“A surreal moment, that even in the imagination does not feel so beautiful and comforting. I am full of energy, affection and a lot of love,” added Daniel Antonio.

ELTIEMPO.COM