When Claudette Parry Laws asks people what her father meant to the black community of Brixton in the 1970s and 1980s, they say: “Courtney Laws was an activist who stood for the empowerment of black people.” And: “Actually, he was the Prime Minister of Brixton.” In 1996 he passed away unexpectedly. After his death there is little recognition for his work and now his daughter wants to know why. In his final years, he appears embroiled in allegations of misconduct. This intimate investigation is a moving attempt to save his legacy. Because of the openness of Claudette, who talks about the highlights of her childhood as well as the struggles, it is also a story about the sometimes complicated relationship between a father and a daughter.

My Dad Mr. Brixton History, documentary 5 episodes. Spotify