The launch trailer for Xbox Series X / S consoles called “Power Your Dreams”, It was a whole piece of animation by great quality and meticulous workas the study wanted to achieve something that looked truly spectacular, despite the limitations of the pandemic. For the above, Moving Picture Company shared behind the scenes of the Xbox Series X trailer, sporting a really spectacular job.

Through Twitter and its Web page, the study Moving Picture Company recently released a post showing some images of the creative process, the visual effects that made it possible, and the actual filming of the trailer. The short film’s visual effects supervisor, Fabian Frank, noted that it was used Unreal Engine to render the environments and 4D capture images to bring to life the actor Daniel Kaluuya seen in the trailer.

Moving Picture Company Shares Behind-the-Scenes Xbox Series X Trailer

It should be noted that this entire process of creating and recording the trailer was done during the pandemic, so they did not have the implements to do a full motion capture session. This is why the team had to devise creative ways to bring the actor’s performance to the screen, as detailed PureXbox.

Fabian Frank comments (translated): “Fortunately, we were able to scan Daniel in real life and obtain 4D facial capture images of his performance, which we enhanced with equipment and keyframe animation. The body performance was completely framed, as a full motion capture session was not possible. We applied high-resolution microphones and scanned details to recreate Daniel’s intricate digital double, and we used very comprehensive muscle rigs and simulations for the hands. “

As we can see, both Microsoft like the studio put a lot of effort to generate a trailer that was at the height of the launch of the new consoles, always thinking about the sensations that they sought to generate in the user. A great effort that is clearly being rewarded with the good sales that Xbox Series X / S has taken so far.