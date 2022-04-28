Moving Out has sold it more than one million copies. It was revealed by SMG Studio and Devm Games for the second birthday of the game, who for the occasion thanked all those who bought and played with it.

Available for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, Moving Out is a physics-based moving simulator, playable alone or in company. Basically, players have to be able to empty apartments by loading their contents onto a truck.

If you’re interested in learning more, read our Moving Out review, in which we wrote:

The Moving Out review ends with a positive opinion for the work done by SMG Studio and Devm Games, especially with a view to being enjoyed by the whole family. The work as a mover shown in the game seems in fact cut out on a more simplified parent-child interaction than that of Overcooked, in some passages in fact a bit difficult for the little ones. If you are looking for challenging challenges then you should look elsewhere. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a way to spend a few hours all together, Moving Out could be for you.