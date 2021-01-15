Moving Out, Team 17’s couch removal couch co-op game, will soon get a free new mode where you shift items into houses instead.

It’s the reverse of the game’s core mechanic, which sees you packing up houses and tossing sofas into the backs of dubiously-run delivery trucks.

The Moving In update will arrive for free on PC and consoles in the near future, and bring this reversed gameplay to 12 of the game’s original levels.

There’s also a couple of new dance moves and more character outfits to try on. Here’s how the new update looks:

“Removals get the Overcooked treatment,” Christian Donlan wrote last year in Eurogamer’s Moving Out review. “There’s plenty of multiplayer fun in this game of benign wrecking balls.”