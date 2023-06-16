Moving Out 2 has one exit date official, announced by Team17 and SMG Studio with a trailer: the game will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch starting August 15th. That’s not all: on the occasion of the Steam Next Fest, from June 19 it will be possible to try one demos of the game.

Announced at Gamescom 2022, Moving Out 2 will resume the fun formula of the first episode, introducing support for the cross-platform online multiplayer.

In the service of PETO, alone or together with up to three companions, we will once again have to wear the Smooth Moves uniform and help the inhabitants of Packmore to carry out their removals in the best possible way.

In Moving Out 2 we will have to deal with a true multiverse of scenarios, with many new settings and puzzles that will put us to the test, an assisted mode for maximum accessibility and many new entries in terms of characters.

The Steam Next Fest demo will include a selection of six levels from the final version of the game. Finally, the digital version will be joined by a physical edition for consoles published by Fireshine Games.