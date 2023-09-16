Are you among those who don’t like going to the gym or jogging in the park? Know that, simply, move on foot or by bicycle, for example to go to school or work or for usual travel, it is good for your health, it reduces the onset of chronic diseases and even mortality. It is estimated that every year, in the countries of the European Union, more than 100 thousand premature deaths could be avoided if every adult walked or cycled 15 minutes more a day.

Yet, in our country to practice the«active mobility» – or the choice of cycling or walking, as an alternative to the use of motor vehicles – it is only 42 percent of compatriots between 18 and 69 years oldas noted by i Cnapps Pass Surveillance data – National Center for Disease Prevention and Health PromotionHigher Institute of Healthreleased during the European Mobility Week, from 16 to 23 September.