If the ex-nuns of Belorado wrote the synopsis of their own story – by the way, there are rumors that they have succulent offers from various production companies -, no one doubts that it would be full of what they are experts, complex plots and surprising script twists. The last one, the one that took place this Wednesday – a week before they have to appear at the eviction hearing – when through a press release they point out that the “real reason why they left Derio”, has nothing to do with “any real estate scheme or whim to acquire more convents”, but with “different and repeated continued preternatural events, which required exorcisms and other interventions.”

«Objects that suddenly fall or that fall, nocturnal voices that come from the outside area, laughter, children’s cries and Machiavellian voices, sheet music that disappears when the organ is about to play and even the testimony of two nuns, who according to “They had visualized the figure of the devil on one of the walls” is the description of these “preternatural” events as explained to ABC by the spokesperson for the former religious sisters, Francisco Canals. Some events that, according to their version, the nuns began to perceive as soon as they arrived at the Derio monastery and that finally, after trying to stop them with several exorcisms, forced them to leave the place.

