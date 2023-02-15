This February 14, the Olympiacos and Panetolikos teams played at the Georgios Karaiskaki stadium in Greece. Said match was won by Piraeus, with a score of 6 to 1.

However, this was not the only thing that happened on the court, since the player James Rodríguez starred in a scene that was touching for the fans of the Greek team.

After the Spanish soccer player Sergi Canós Tenés scored one of the six goals he pulled up the shirt he was wearing from the Piraeus team to show the public a garment she was wearing underneath, on which the phrase “I love you mom” was written. A very emotional gesture, as she recently lost his parent.

At that moment, the footballer James Rodríguez approached the Spaniard to celebrate the goal and console him for the situation he was experiencing. This gesture was touching for the Olympiacos sports club, which He published the photograph of the two soccer players embracing and it became a trend on social networks.

The publication has more than 141,000 views and in this the team’s fans sent their deepest condolences to Sergi Canós: “Our deepest condolences to you and your family and friends”, “Keep going strong and your mommy will be proud of you!”, “We love you Sergi”, among others.​​

After what happened, Canós wrote on his Twitter account: “I LOVE YOU, MOM! I’m excited to write this so soon, but I wanted to say a few words to all those people who have been with me this hard week. With a message, a call or a hug. We have felt you very close to all my family ”.

I LOVE YOU MY MOM ❤️🐣

I’m excited to write this so soon, but I wanted to say a few words to all those people who have been with me during this hard week. With a message, a call or a hug. We have felt very close to all my family. pic.twitter.com/PvWjSDcNim — Sergi Canós Tenés (@sergicanos) February 13, 2023

