“It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to Javier Acosta,” begins the heartfelt message with which the player Radamel Falcao said goodbye to the Millonarios fan who underwent euthanasia this FridayAugust 30, after having spent several years fighting a bacteria.

The player of the ambassador team shared a photo of Acosta on his social networks A few hours after his death was confirmed.

Their constant struggle inspires us all to value every moment.

“A man whose strength and courage in the face of adversity left us with a profound lesson. Their constant struggle inspires us all to value every moment and to face life’s challenges with courage.“, reads the footballer’s post.

In addition to remembering him for his bravery, Falcao sent his condolences to Javier’s family and loved ones, with whom he had the opportunity to speak days before via a video call.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this painful time. May God grant them peace and strength to bear this significant loss. I send a fraternal hug to all those who accompanied him on his journey.“, concluded Radamel, Millonarios’ latest signing.

It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to Javier Acosta, a man whose strength and courage in the face of adversity left us with a profound lesson. His constant struggle inspires us all to value every moment and to face life's challenges with courage. My thoughts are with him… pic.twitter.com/geH7iBsbWu — Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) August 30, 2024

The young man had multiple health complications

Javier Acosta

Javier’s story has caused a stir in the country and in Bogotá, as he has had to fight against serious health problems in recent years.

According to the young man, he had been carrying almost aa decade in a wheelchair after an accident he suffered. Years later, he contracted a bacteria, presumably in a swimming pooland the complications in his health became noticeable over time.

“The bacteria is a yeast that feeds on even the antibiotics themselves. Right now I am on three antibiotics. They took blood from me, a test here, a test there and they found that the bacteria moved further and further until it reached not only the bone, but also the tissues and I have it in my blood,” Acosta said in a video on social media.

However, Javier’s hopes were fading when A few weeks ago he was diagnosed with blood cancer. This was the trigger for the young Millonarios fan to make the decision to undergo euthanasia this Friday, August 30.

Acosta’s final hours were filled with support from hundreds of Colombians, who praised the young man’s bravery and sent him strength for the decision he voluntarily made a few days ago.

Dozens of people came to San Ignacio Hospital in eastern Bogotá to say goodbye to the young man, who left around noon to go to the place where professionals carried out the procedure.

