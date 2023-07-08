Moving house is how you take it. It could be a kind of San Juan bonfire if it weren’t because you don’t burn anything, you just send it to another house or to the storage room. I guess I’m not sentimental: when I became independent from my parents, the first night I spent in my new house I fell asleep, period, no nerves or butterflies in my stomach, and look how I liked that apartment. Because I am a fetishist. When I was selecting the important things that yes or yes I had to handle and not the movers, I remembered an anecdote that Carlos Primo recounts in his column for this issue: the time that, suffering from peritonitis, Antonio Gala was forced to spend A few days away from home, he asked a friend to prepare his toiletry bag with the essentials to go to the hospital “and she put in a briefcase ‘a pair of shoes of a different color, one of them a tuxedo, a silk shirt natural, two bathing suits and a tie”. If anyone came across a man armed with a strange samurai-headed lamp and a box full of very small mugs on a hot June weekend, it was me.

If you are lucky, what unites you to your house is a love story. Nora Ephron very well illustrated this state of suspension of reason in a text that he dedicated in 1996 to The Apthorp, the building that he lived in with his family in New York until the end of the old rent and the real estate boom shelved the idyll. The building was one to fall in love with: it occupied an entire block and had storied Neo-Renaissance façades, not to mention the five bedrooms and the large patio in the middle. When told the rent, which was obviously terrifying, Ephron made the accounting do as he wished: “I’ll write it off,” she told herself, later clarifying that she never used the verb write off unless “to try to show that something What I can’t afford is not that it’s a bargain but almost free”. But let’s not talk about money. This is Love.

What do you dedicate to a house that you leave? The first house you bought, the house where you spent 12 years, the house you decorated thinking you were a little pharaoh. The place where all the people you love passed through and where you were happy. For those of us who do not have children, the house is our most intense relative: the one that demands the most attention and gives us the greatest joy. There are sociological and even scientific treatises on each room; the history of the home is the history of our civilization. There are a thousand facts and a thousand stories: in his book at home, Bill Bryson tells that one of the 38 theories that reason that man became sedentary was “the powerful desire to brew and drink beer.” Instead, he searched for moving quotes and found only motivational fanfare. On a scale from horrible to even worse, things like “if we always had to stay in one place, we would have roots and no feet”, “a move is an opportunity” or something that directly seems disrespectful to me: “Moving! it’s fun!”.

Your house encapsulates a moment in your life, but until everything that has happened to me in the last decade settles down, I think what I will remember the most is this misfit of a world that unfolds while I take the umpteenth shoe out of the umpteenth box. I write this and informative alerts about the ultra-right in the institutions intersect with videos of the LGTBI Pride in Paris or New York, and news of soaring temperatures are entangled with vacation urgencies. Fortunately this moment is also represented by the summer issue of ICON, one of the few things that won’t be buried under a bunch of notifications on your screen. It is full of musical promises and pop veterans, thoughtful athletes and youth who reject labels – and, above all, reject the idea that they have to tolerate – and clothes and stories to dive even between boxes. Happy reading, and happy summer!

