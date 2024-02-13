The two hostages rescued this Monday, February 12, by Israeli forces in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, the Argentine-Israelis Fernando Simón Marman, 61, and Norberto Luis Har, 70, They are in good health, in “stable condition,” reported the Sheba hospital where they were treated after their release.

“I am very happy to announce that tonight the two freed hostages landed here, at the Sheba medical center, the largest hospital in Israel, where they were received in the emergency room and our staff performed initial examinations,” reported Dr. Arnon Afek. , hospital director.

“They are in stable condition and are being treated,” He added that the two hostages, who are brothers-in-law between them, emigrated to Israel from Argentina when they were young, and were kidnapped together on October 7, in the Nir Yitzhak kibbutz, near the Strip.

In a statement, the families of both hostages said they were “very excited” for their return after 129 days in captivity, but they asked for their privacy and time for both of them to adapt to their new reality.

Fernando Simón Marman and Norberto Luis Har They were taken hostage along with Clara Marman, 62, Fernando's sister and Norberto's partner; in addition to his sister, Gabriela Leimberg, 59, and her daughter, Mia Leimberg, 17.

Both the Leimbergs and Clara Marman They were released on November 28 as part of a temporary one-week ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatar and the United States between Hamas and Israel, a week of truce that allowed the exchange of 105 hostages for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Mia Leimberg garnered media attention when she was released along with her dog Bella, who accompanied her during her kidnapping and captivity in the Gaza Strip.

130 hostages kidnapped on October 7 remain inside the Strip.

“Fernando and Luis, welcome back home and a warm hug to the families. I strengthen and congratulate the soldiers and commanders of the Israeli security forces for the heroic operation in Rafah. We will continue to do everything possible until the return of all kidnapped from the captivity of the murderous terrorist organization,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Is aboutIsrael's second successful hostage rescueafter capturing soldier Ori Megidish alive at the end of October, when the ground operation in the Gaza Strip began.

The president of Israel, Isaac Herzogalso congratulated the forces on the night operation in Rafah, invoking the words of medieval Jewish scholar Maimonides: “there is no greater mitzvah than the redemption of captives.”

110 have been released by Hamas, 105 of them as part of the only truce agreement reached in November.

“I salute everyone who brought Fernando and Luis home in a daring rescue operation. “We will continue to act by all means to return all hostages to their homes,” Herzog added.

In addition to the 3 hostages rescued alive and eleven bodies of kidnapped people who died in captivity, 110 have been released by Hamas105 of them as part of the only truce agreement reached in November.

130 hostages kidnapped on October 7 remain inside the Strip, of whom it is estimated that around thirty would be dead; in addition to four captives that Hamas had held for years in the enclave, which included two dead soldiers.

EFE