María Rosa Fullone, 56, a regular doctor in the Emergency and Emergency Service at the Fernández Hospital died of coronavirus this Thursday, the community of that medical center was moved by her loss. Now, his son thanked his mother for showing his affection and said goodbye to her: “May your love and vocation serve as an example”, wrote.

Fullone, a dermatologist and mother of three, had been hospitalized on February 19. He had a turn to receive the vaccine against the disease on the 23rd of that month. Respiratory distress was the first symptom, which worsened, for which she was referred to intensive care.

Ezequiel Campelo, one of his sons, dedicated a series of messages to him on Twitter in which he asked: “May your love and vocation serve as an example for everyone.” His words and the photos he shared of his mother were quickly filled with warm greetings and compliments for his dedication to Medicine.

The first of the messages, which was accompanied by a photo of the dermatologist holding masks at her workplace, reads: “When I told you to leave the guard, you replied that the Fernández Hospital you were going to go in a drawer, so it was. That was you and that is why now you are going through the front door, fighting one last time for your people. May your love and vocation serve as an example for everyone. RIP Mom ”.

– Ezequiel Campelo ▲ (@EzeCampelo) March 5, 2021

The young man then added a photo of family intimacy where Fullone appears with part of his family. The young man added: “Today your patients, colleagues, friends and family can only think about how much you did and still continue to do for all of us. So, we proudly embrace the well-deserved recognition you are receiving. And now yes, you can rest a little. Bye Ma, we love you! ”.

As detailed, the doctor had decided not to apply Sputnik V when the first batch arrived in the country. “I wanted to wait for the results of the efficacy study to be published in The Lancet. There he changed his mind and then took his turn. “He had obesity, a pre-existing disease that complicates the symptoms of covid-19 infection.

Fullone, who had had his Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine clinic in the Devoto neighborhood for more than a decade, was part of the first line in the fight against coronavirus and, in turn, was among 30% of the Health staff of the City that still needs to be vaccinated.

The Buenos Aires Health personnel do not have to sign up in the same way as the rest of the groups, but each center or hospital has a list of workers who have expressed the intention to be vaccinated and each one must take a shift.

