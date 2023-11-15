David Schwimmer, recognized for his role as Ross Geller in ‘Friends’, was one of the most beloved characters in the series produced by the NBC network. He had a close friendship with Matthew Perry and He was one of the most affected after hearing the news of his death.

In response to this loss, the actor shared an emotional message on his social networks, accompanied by a photograph of both during the filming of the series. He confessed that this image captured one of his favorite moments together. Both icons of North American television shared ten years on camera, from 1994 to 2004.

What message did David Schwimmer dedicate to Matthew Perry, his former colleagues on ‘Friends’?

David Schwimmer, 57, said goodbye for the last time to Matthew Perrywho played Chandler Bing in the famous program, with an emotional message on his official Instagram account.

“Matty, thank you for 10 incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so completely original and unexpectedly funny that it still amazes,” he said in the first paragraph.

“And you had a heart. The one you were generous with and shared with us, so we could create a family from six strangers. This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and cry at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around: ‘could there be more clouds?’” he finished.

David Schwimmer extended his gratitude to Matthew Perry. Photo: Instagram Schwimmer.

Who of your ‘Friends’ co-stars hasn’t said goodbye to Matthew Perry?

With this, all his former colleagues in the series, such as Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, have expressed their feelings after the loss of their partner. Additionally, prominent figures who knew Chandler, such as the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeauwho attended the same school as Perry, said an emotional goodbye to the actor.

