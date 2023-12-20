Our author moved back in with his parents in his late thirties. As a father of two children: a shock. And an example of how things still go deeper, even when you're already on the ground – the start of our new column.

II'm 37 and have moved back in with my mother. Yes, it took me a while to get over the shock myself. Maybe this time will still last.

The first time I realized that I had moved back in with my mother was when I wanted to go to a friend's house one evening and my mother suddenly stood in the doorway. She wanted to know whether I was dressed thickly enough. I think we were both shocked at that moment.

The reason why I had to move back in with my mother is easily explained: I had recently separated, as the father of two small children, and had had to leave the apartment we shared. The evening I left, my mother had said that I could stay for a while with her and her husband, my parents live separately, in a stately villa in the heart of the city. If you assume that this city has a heart.