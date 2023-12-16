A theater teacher tries to move and leave the room where he lives with his parents in Breña. The decision is not easy – despite the stories of abuse – because leaving them means they would have to survive on 27 soles. Thus begins the autofiction that the actor and playwright Tirso Causillas has called Mudarse de sí, a work that exposes “domestic violence and job insecurity”. The staging that is related to the current social context has been one of the most notable in 2023.

“I think one of the biggest challenges is trying to keep our gaze on the collective and understand how different violence intersects. The situation drags us to a kind of insensitivity to violence that we can trace back to the colony. The work talks about a secret: in that family the ties have been broken. And, despite everything, a certain toxic debt remains due to family duty. There is a certain mirror with our situation, the protest has been repressed by murdering Peruvians. However, the State drags reality as if nothing were happening,” Causillas responds.

The actor of The Crias are Hungry (2014) and playwright of the play about the Alzheimer's Funding Disapproved (2017), proposes stories and live music in the tragicomedy directed by Nani Pease. Migration and social exclusion are also addressed at a humble table that celebrates, some days, with grilled chicken (its alternative title).

“The political class, for the most part, takes advantage of the country's unresolved problems to do corrupt business. But this is possible, precisely, because of the enormous inequality, the lack of solid institutions, the little presence of the State. Our democracy has suffered since the Fujimori dictatorship ended because we did not take care of the problems that have always been going on,” he adds about the situation. “The work talks about how to try to build oneself despite an origin marked by secrecy, the illicit, the fissure and, I think that that, which is so difficult to think and live, has something to tell us about our present. At least I hope so, I wish.”

On the other hand, the artist celebrated the initiative that included several of his colleagues to protest against the violence in the marches against Dina Boluarte. “I am glad that something is being done to denounce the racism killer. How is it possible that we don't have 700 campaigns similar to 'What color are your dead'? The campaign is urgent and necessary. The visualization of proper names. More than 60 names who lost their lives exercising their legitimate right to protest. We should know them all and not forget.”

Mudarse de sí won economic incentives from the Ministry of Culture and is one of the plays that will return to the stage in 2024. It has a performance today, 8 pm, at the Teatro de Lucía.

