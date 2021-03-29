I.In the Union parliamentary group, support for the Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU leader Markus Söder as a candidate for chancellor is apparently growing. Some CDU MPs publicly moved away from their party chairman Armin Laschet on this issue, reports the “Spiegel”. The reason for this is the persistently weak poll numbers for Laschet and for the Union.

“We have to compete with the one with whom we have the best chances according to surveys, and that is by a large margin Markus Söder,” the magazine quotes the Rhineland-Palatinate CDU member Johannes Steiniger. “With me at the party base, I practically don’t know anyone who is for Armin Laschet.” “I don’t feel like four years of opposition.”

The CDU MP for Baden-Württemberg, Ronja Kemmer, also spoke out in favor of Söder as candidate for chancellor, according to the report. “The last elections show that trust in personalities is particularly crucial,” said the vice-head of the young group of the Union faction. “Together with the question of who has the best plan for Germany and who will tackle the important issues for the future, that must be the benchmark.”

Merz also has followers

As a supporter of Friedrich Merz, the Saxon MP Veronika Bellmann Laschet asked to resign: “If Armin Laschet wants to do the Union and the country a service and show the highest degree of sovereignty himself, then he would not put his hat in the ring Throw the candidate for chancellor “, quoted the” Spiegel “. “Some material just doesn’t want to shine, no matter how strongly you illuminate it.”

Söder called on the Union to take off in “Bild am Sonntag”: “The situation is very serious. The corona numbers are rising and the Union values ​​are falling. There is a mood of change in the country. “The Union must therefore” show that it still has strength and ideas and is not exhausted and worn out “. In surveys, the Union is currently below 30 percent on the Sunday question.

So far, Söder has not made any clear statements about a possible candidate for chancellor. The federal election will take place on September 21.