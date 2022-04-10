The Ministry of Health confirmed 21,229 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health confirmed 98 new deaths from covid-19 in Brazil this Saturday (9.Apr.2022). There are 661,220 victims of the disease in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Brazil has registered a moving average of deaths below 200 for a week.

There were 21,229 new cases of covid-19 in the same period. In all, there are already 30,145,192 confirmed diagnoses.

Distrito Federal, Rio de Janeiro and Roraima have not updated data since Friday (8.Apr.2022). Mato Grosso has not updated since Thursday (7.Apr.2022).

Read here how and from where Power 360 get data about coronavirus. The daily records of deaths do not refer to the dates of deaths, but to the day the death was reported to the Ministry of Health.

AVERAGE OF DEATH AND CASES

To explain the situation of the pandemic, the Power 360 uses the 7-day average as a metric. The indicator shows that the average number of deaths in Brazil is 159. The curve shows a downward trend with a variation of -33% compared to two weeks ago.

It is considered that there is an uptrend when the variation of the curve in the comparison with 14 days before is equal to or greater than 15%. The movement is downward when the difference is equal to or less than -15%. There is stability when the oscillation is in the range of 15% to -15%.

The moving average of cases indicates 21,852 records per day. The data shows a downward trend with a change of -35% from two weeks earlier.

PROPORTIONAL DEATH

Brazil records 3,100 deaths per million inhabitants. There are 11 states and the Federal District with more than 3,000 deaths per million. The worst situation is that of Rio de Janeiro, which has 4,182 victims per million.

The rates consider the number of deaths confirmed by the Ministry of Health and the population estimate from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) for the year 2021 in each unit of the Federation.