The American writer and author has cancer: the moving announcement of his wife Siri: the news a few months after another tragedy

An absolute drama what the family has been experiencing for a few months now Paul Auster. The well-known American writer and author, one of the most followed and loved in recent decades, is in fact battling cancer. This was announced by his wife Siri Hustvedt.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, 75 years ago, Paul Auster is one writeressayist, poet, screenwriter, director, actor and film producer, among the most loved, followed and successful in recent decades.

For some months, as stated in the touching post published in recent days by his wife Siri Hustvedtis battling cancer. Here are the heartbroken words of the woman:

I’ve been away from Instagram for a while. It happened because my husband was diagnosed with cancer in December after being sick for several months prior. He’s now being treated at Sloan Kettering in New York, and I live in a place I’ve called ‘Cancerland’. Many live there, either because they are or have been sick, or because they love someone who has or has had cancer. Cancer is different for every person who has it. All human bodies are the same and yet no two are alike. Some people survive and some die. Everyone knows this, yet living close to that truth changes daily reality.

Living with someone who has cancer and is bombarded with treatments is an adventure of closeness and separation. You have to be close enough to feel the unnerving treatments almost as if they were your own and far enough away to be genuine help. Too much empathy can make a person useless! It’s not always easy to walk this thread, sure, but it’s the true work of love.

Paul Auster’s family drama

Unfortunately, this it is not the first drama that the writer’s family finds itself living in the last period.

A few months ago, in fact, they had lost their lives son of Auster and the granddaughter. And under devastating circumstances.

The little girl died after having ingested Fentanyl and heroin, while his dad, Paul’s son, was sleeping. For that episode the 44-year-old had been accused of manslaughter.

A few days later, the same Daniel Auster went out forever for aoverdose. The man had drug addiction problems since adolescence.