Dieguito Fernando Maradona continues to experience with great pain the mourning for the death of his father Diego Armando, which occurred on November 25 of last year.

This was told by Mario Baudry, the minor’s lawyer, and his mother’s partner Verónica Ojeda, in dialogue with Juan Etchegoyen on Miter Live (on Instagram).

As explained by the lawyer, Dieguito Fernando is convinced that Diego Maradona is in heaven and that from there, he protects him.

Mario Baudry and his partner Verónica Ojeda. Photo Archive.

“Dieguito misses his dad. In other words, he believes that his father is in heaven, and when the weather permits, he goes out (to look at the sky). Especially when we go to the field, which has more freedom, “explained Baudry.

And he added that in these circumstances, Dieguito Fernando “looks at the stars looking for his father and when it is cloudy, he worries because he does not see the stars and says that his father cannot take care of him”.

“It is a complex situation that of a whole child who is looking for nothing more than his father and not an idol”, evaluated the lawyer.

Diego Maradona, with his youngest son Dieguito Fernando. Photo Archive.

And in reference to the role of Justice in the case of Diego Maradona’s death, the lawyer said: “I think it is working well but sometimes, when Justice is slow, no matter how much the sleep of the just sleeps, it stops be Justice “.

The last days of Diego Maradona

Mario Baudry also spoke of the last days of Diego Maradona’s life. “When you go backwards, everything is sad, every minute,” he said.

And he attacked the surroundings of the Ten: “They put drugs in his beer to put him to sleep so that he wouldn’t bother him. The conditions in which they had him were inhuman. They will be questions that Justice will have to determine. One takes it with sadness and indignation.”

In that sense, the lawyer expressed hope: “That they are all up to the task, because this cause is being watched by the world and what happens here is what we are going to reflect outwards.”

Forcefully, he said: “Now people already know what happened. How they manipulated the family so that it was not close to Diego.” “It would be very good for Justice to be clear and fast,” claimed Mario Baudry.

Dieguito, the school and the pandemic

A few days ago, in statements to Radio Miter, Mario Baudry had also spoken about the difficulties that Dieguito Fernando implied for not being able to go to school due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic where kids are not going to school. They are doing Zoom, locked up all day, “said the boy’s lawyer and his mother’s partner, Verónica Ojeda.

And he continued: “Dieguito cannot see his friends, on his birthday he was only with two friends … He could not see his relatives … It is a difficult subject.”

Dieguito Fernando Maradona in the celebration of his 8 years, together with Verónica Ojeda and his grandparents Carlos and Rufina. Photo: Movilpress.

According to the words of Mario Baudry, Dieguito Fernando Maradona misses both his schoolmates and those with whom he played sports.

“(Dieguito Fernando) had started to play in Tristán Suárez and now it was suspended,” the lawyer lamented in those radio statements.

ACE