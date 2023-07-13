The presentation of the proposal group Mexicocollective made it clear that Citizen movement in the facts is next-together-inside the neoliberal project of the PRIANREDE coalition and the long list of allies to the ideological right and that their distancing is only a strategy to hide positions.

The final document presented on Monday showed that Mexicocollective he had set a trap for Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas Solórzano when he invited him to launch the group, but not to recognize his promoter figure of the democracy but to add it with deceit to the conservative blocalthough the cunning of the Michoacán eyed the ruse and left in a public way.

The presentation of the Méxicolectivo platform was headed by none other than Dante Delgado Rannauro and the former university rector Jose Narro Roblesone of the disemboweled figures of the PRI that he could never place himself in the bureaucratic structure to obtain public office and that he gradually left the tricolor without losing his PRI thought.

The same goes for the self-styled National Civic Frontpromoted by the gutted ex-Red member Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo and whose National Council president is Cecilia Soto González, a politician linked to the PRDbut self-presented as a citizen.

And to close the circle of alliances, the United collective formed with other politicians gutted in the PRI, the PAN and the PRD to appear a supposed citizenship on letterheads that present themselves as citizens without a party, but formed within the parties.

The organizational inability of the three opposition parties with legal registration has led to the atomization of citizens into groups that turn out to be only political interest letterheads and whose main objective is to obtain public positions in the next cabinet or in the distribution of candidacies for congress.

Citizen movement It has been misleading as a plural position, but it only responds to the interests of its founder and strong man, the former PRI politician Dante Delgado Rannaurointerim PRI governor of Veracruz when he replaced Fernando Gutiérrez Barrios in 1988 when he was called by the President Salinas de Gortari as Secretary of the Interior.

In this context, the opposition has lacked a formal, coherent and integrating alternative proposal and has become atomized in individualist collective letterheads – worth the oxymoron – that present theoretical documents without programmatic foundation to find the path of Mexico towards happiness, although inevitably maintaining the profile of the social policy that designed the PRI in the 1947 constitutional reform of none other than President Miguel Aleman to put social welfare above democracy –reforms the third constitutional– and thereby giving the historical foundation and popular base to the authoritarian PRI political system, since it converted the budget assistance in one of the pillars of the system/regime/State, and the continuity of this model of authoritarian assistance was already announced by the new editor of the government plan of Xochitl Galvezthe neoliberal economist José Ángel Gurría Treviño, as the central axis of the anti-lopezobradorista proposal.

The only bad thing about these proposals from the different opposition groups and collectives is that they are designed by well-known former officials of the governments of Luis Echeverría, José López Portillo, Miguel de la Madrid, Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Ernesto Zedillo, Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nietoalthough other politicians trained in those administrations also went first to the PRD and then to Morena.

Hence the final message: there is no real proposal to the crisis national and all those that circulate are a mixture to a greater or lesser extent of the old PRI populism and the antisocial neoliberal Salinas.

Political Indicator

Twitter: @ElIndpendent

In case you didn’t read it.