Movies Wonder Woman 1984 made the best opening weekend in the United States since the pandemic began

The superhero film garnered $ 16.7 million in box office revenue in the U.S. and Canada over its opening weekend. The result is far from over $ 100 million for the opening film of the first film.

The rest of the year the only big Hollywood movie to hit theaters Wonder Woman 1984 Warner Bros. raised $ 16.7 million, or nearly $ 14 million, in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada over its opening weekend, production company Warner Bros. said on Sunday.

The result is the best in the North American market since the beginning of the pandemic, when cinemas were closed and later partially reopened, Reuters reports.

Result however, it is very far from the big-budget Hollywood blockbuster that will be released in the regular season. The year 2017 Wonder Woman The opening weekend for the film in the United States and Canada was approximately $ 103 million, or approximately $ 84 million.

About two-thirds of U.S. movie theaters are currently closed due to a coronavirus pandemic. These include cinemas in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, among others, which are very important for making money. About 2,100 theaters are open, but they also have very limited audience capacity due to pandemic security measures.

Globally Wonder Woman 1984 over the weekend, Warner Bros. raised $ 36 million, or $ 29.5 million in ticket revenue. In total, the film has raised about $ 85 million, or about $ 70 million in ticket revenue.

An analyst at Comscore, who spoke to Reuters Paul Dergarabedianin by Wonder Woman 1984 did well over the weekend given the “extremely challenging market situation”.

According to Dergarabedian, the figures actually look quite encouraging for the future of cinema, given how easily anyone could watch a movie at home in the United States.

Stateside the film was released in an unprecedented way at the same time on the HBO Max streaming service as well. According to Warner Bros. Wonder Woman 1984 exceeded expectations for the streaming and broke records, but the company did not release any more specific figures in support of its statement.

Instead, Warner Bros. reported that nearly half of HBO Max’s direct subscribers watched the film on the afternoon of Friday. At the end of September HBO Max had 3.6 million direct subscribers. Presumably, the reading has increased somewhat in three months, ie it can be carefully estimated that direct subscribers Wonder Woman 1984 watched on Friday about two million people. In addition, in other ways, subscribers to HBO Max (for example, as part of a cable TV subscription) watched the film by millions of people, Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Immediately at the end of the opening weekend, Warner Bros. announced that the Wonder Woman saga will receive the planned third installment on an accelerated schedule. Gal Gadot continue to present the main part, and Patty Jenkins continue as director and screenwriter. No release schedule was provided.

At the beginning of December Warner Bros. announcedthat all its films to be released in 2021 will come to theaters and HBO Max at the same time.