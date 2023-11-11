Movies | Winnie the Pooh’s film has been running continuously at Finnkino in Helsinki for 12 years

There is one clear reason for the enduring popularity of the Winnie the Pooh movie, says Hannele Wolf-Mannila, Finnkino’s commercial director.

It premiered in Finland in September 2011. Since then, the film has been shown in Finnkino cinemas in Helsinki every week, excluding pandemic closures.

The exhibition has been organized mainly on Sunday mornings for more than 12 years. There have been consistently enough viewers. On average, 20 people go to see the film per screening, which means that it is seen by about a thousand viewers a year.

Finnkino commercial manager Hannele Wolf-Mannila says that they wanted to keep the film in the program because it is a timeless film that is well suited for the youngest members of the family.

“For thousands of children in the capital region, it is probably the first film they have seen in the cinema. It’s good to practice going to the movies, and this is a good first practice movie,” says Wolf-Mannila.

The Finnish-dubbed film is also short enough for practice, 69 minutes. The film is based on five AA Milne to the story, and it’s done with Disney’s traditional cartoon animation.

Wolf-Mannilan by Winnie the Pooh movie is at least the longest continuously running film at Finnkino, probably also in the whole of Finland.

The film’s record-breaking streak is not about to end, but they want to keep it in the program.

“We want Finnkino’s selections to include films suitable for all ages, including the youngest in the family,” says Wolf-Mannila.

Next time Winnie the Pooh movie will be shown in Tennispalatsi’s Finnkino tomorrow, Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

