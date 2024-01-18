Thursday, January 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Movies | Will Christopher Nolan finally win Britain's top film prize? Oppenheimer collected the most Bafta nominations

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Movies | Will Christopher Nolan finally win Britain's top film prize? Oppenheimer collected the most Bafta nominations

Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon received the second most nominations.

An atomic bomb of the inventor About Robert Oppenheimer the narrative film has received the most Bafta nominations this year, 13 in total.

Bafta Award is a film award given annually by the British Bafta organization.

Oppenheimer directed by a British Christopher Nolan has never received a Bafta award in his career, says Variety. Measured by ticket revenue Oppenheimer is the most successful film in its director's home country.

Christopher Nolan at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica last weekend. He was awarded as the best director. Picture: MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

Oppenheimer is nominated in the categories of best film of the year, screenplay and cinematography, among others. In addition, Nolan himself is nominated for best director. Also all the main actors, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. mixed Emily Bluntare nominated in their respective series.

See also  Technology Tiktok was more popular than Google in 2021

Nolan's previous films Dunkirk and Inception have received some Bafta nominations, but remained without awards.

Next received the most nominations, nine Yorgos Lanthimos satire and horror fantasy Poor Things mixed by Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon, which describes the slow mass murder of the native population in early 20th century Oklahoma. of Poor Things play the main part Emma Stone, Killers of the Flower Moon will be seen in the main roles Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

In addition to these three films, the best film award is also up for grabs Anatomy of a Fall mixed The Holdovers.

Over here couldn't fit in, for example Greta Gerwig Barbie. The main stars of the movie that became last year's biggest entertainment phenomenon Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling instead, they compete for the title of best actor. The film collected five nominations.

The awards will be presented in London on February 18.

See also  Uprising against Kremlin ended - Prigozhin leaves Russia

#Movies #Christopher #Nolan #finally #win #Britain39s #top #film #prize #Oppenheimer #collected #Bafta #nominations

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
DJI Air 3 drone in test

DJI Air 3 drone in test

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result