Movies | “When my father died, I started to think about what family really is, and fatherhood” – The award-winning director made a personal film

Japanese Hirokazu Kore-eda directed a film with Korean actors that starts around a baby hatch. In Korea, the church maintains a system where the mother can leave the newborn anonymously in the hatch.

This the filmmaker interview is conducted on a hot Saturday morning in Cannes, France. The place is ankeanautio office space in an apartment building on a side street. The apartment is rented for the advertising use of films, and the furniture includes sofas, armchairs and a machine that makes coffee from capsules. It’s May, and the last day of the Cannes Film Festival.

The interviewee, who belongs to the elite of international art cinema, is also sipping coffee Hirokazu Kore-eda. The filmmaker is wearing a silky casual suit, a white T-shirt and blue socks and blue shoes.

Almost a thousand films are made in Japan a year, but Kore-eda is one of the few whose films are also watched by an international audience.

An example is what he wrote and directed Shoplifters – Family Secretswhich won the top prize at Cannes and was nominated for an Oscar in 2019.

Now His latest film Kore-eda, which premiered in Finland, was exceptionally shot in South Korea with local actors and crew.

The most famous For a little star of the actors is Song Kang-howhich became internationally known Parasitefrom the movie.

The making of the film was different from the norm, because the director did not understand the language of the actors. According to Kore-eda, Song Kang-ho helped Kore-eda find the film’s production company, talked around the cameraman and advised on language problems during filming, among other things.

“We strive to create the blood ties that are missing,” says Hirokazu Kore-eda about families.

Kore-edan however, the idea for the film arose a decade ago in Japan, when he was planning the film His father’s son.

In the movie, a mistake happens at the maternity hospital, and the babies end up with the wrong parents. The story led the filmmaker to investigate Japan’s adoption system. “That’s when I found out about the baby hatch at Kumamoto Hospital,” says Kore-eda.

In the baby hatch, the mother can leave the newborn anonymously. The baby lock remained a problem, and later the filmmaker realized that there is a similar system in Korea, but maintained by the church.

“I wrote the story in Korea because baby gates are used ten times more than in Japan,” says Kore-eda.

Just the baby hatch pushes Kore-eda For a little star to the movement. In the rainy and gloomy city of Busan, a young mother takes a baby to the hatch. The event is watched from the side by the police and a criminal group. The police have a tip that criminals are stealing babies and making millions from them. The name of the film refers to child trafficking and the villains acting as intermediaries.

However, for Kore-eda, the baby lock, the abandoned child and the criminal plot are only tools with which he can take a broader look at family ties, what we consider normal, and how security is formed around a child.

Kore-eda says that of course he wants to shake the viewers to think about what normality is.

“But not only that,” says Kore-eda.

The film is also personal. In Kore-eda, the family theme is directly related to her own experiences.

“When my father died, I started thinking about what family really is and fatherhood. When my mother died, it felt strange that I was no one’s son anymore. I started to think about how exactly we are going to build a family for ourselves. I realized that we are always filling gaps. We strive to create the blood ties that are missing.”

In Kore-eda’s opinion, filmmaking is also about filling a void. At least by himself, at least sometimes. “When I did Still Walking -film, it was part of the grieving process.” The film was completed in 2008. Mother’s death was still close. “Since then, I have consciously dealt with the family theme more broadly,” says Kore-eda.

Shortly after her mother’s death, Kore-eda had a daughter who is now a teenager.

Born in Tokyo in 1962.

Studied literature at university, and dreamed of a career as a writer. Has since adapted his manuscripts into novels.

Started by making documentaries for TV.

Has not attended film schools but has learned, according to his own words, “through trial and error”.

The first Kore-eda control brought to Finland was His father’s son in the year 2014.

Won the Cannes Palme d’Or in 2018 for the film Shoplifters – Family Secrets.

It says something about Kore-eda’s working methods that For a little star the hopeful ending was not locked in when filming began.

“There were different endings and this was selected in discussions with the actors. At the end, I wanted the adults to gather around the baby, who had already been abandoned once, as if it were a baby hatch for people,” says Kore-eda.

“If I were to make the film again, the ending could be different.”

I’m asking From Kore-eda, what kind of relationship did he have with his parents. I remember from our earlier interview that the director talked about his father in silence. “My father didn’t know how to talk to children nicely, so I don’t have a very strong memory of him. You can cynically say that I hated him at one time, but now I find myself following in his footsteps in a way,” Kore-eda told HS in 2014.

Eight years later, Kore-eda remembers her parents more fondly.

“My parents didn’t manage very well and it was especially difficult for my father. He was at the front (in World War II) and when Japan lost, he was forced to work in Siberia for a couple of years until he was able to return,” says Kore-eda.

“Then he gambled away his money and went into debt, the usual story. Mother did everything she could to support.”

“ “I think they were proud of me in the end.”

Father and mother treated the boy dreaming of a film career in different ways. Kore-eda has not attended a film school but learned by making documentaries at first. The first directorial was completed in 1995, and his parents had time to see the first three films.

“Mother was against my choice. He hoped that I would live like a decent person. Instead, the father gave permission to do whatever, which again made the mother nervous. They only got to see three of my films, but in the end they were both there to support me. They distributed my films as videos to the neighbors and kept a scrapbook,” says Kore-eda.

“I think they were proud of me in the end.”

Kore-eda doesn’t think he makes a political film or even tries to influence society with his films. However, it is not a coincidence who the films are about.

“I am interested in interventionists who remain outsiders in the system. People who feel that they have been made the worst of it,” he says.

For a little star the adults revolving around the abandoned baby are criminals and prostitutes, unfortunate cases pursued by loan sharks but also by the shadow of the past.

Kore-eda is often held Yasujirō Ozu (1903–1963) as a continuation of the work, but he himself has said that he was influenced by the Belgians Dardenne from the brothers and the British From Ken Loach.

The one who wrote the book about Kore-eda by Linda C. Ehrlich however, in my opinion, the closest point of comparison would be a Japanese director Naruse Mikio (1905–1969) in movies. “Especially the tones are similar”, Ehrlich has written. Both depict ordinary people with warmth in their films.

Kore-eda is not – at least in this interview – very enthusiastic about discussing film as a political tool. The artist’s relationship with Japan’s political leadership is distant.

When Kore-eda won the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 with his previous film, the then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe did not congratulate. The matter was puzzled, and in an awkward situation, another minister of the country presented the filmmaker with an invitation to celebrate, but the filmmaker refused.

“Increase film funding instead,” Kore-eda snapped in response.

The coolness of the differences was explained by the fact that Kore-eda had demanded that Japan be a country of permanent peace, while under the leadership of Shinzo Abe, Japan increased its military readiness. Two months after doing this interview, Shinzo Abe was assassinated at an election rally in Japan.

Kore-eda is currently making a film again in Japan, but two previous films were made abroad. In 2019, he made a film in France. Enriched with experience, Kore-eda has returned to Japan and started shaping Japanese filmmaking culture.

“In France, work was done for 8 hours a day, and in Korea there was a 52-hour working week. I will take this information to Japan,” Kore-eda said in Cannes in May.

Soon after the interview, Kore-eda came figurehead for a movement that seeks to improve wages and shorten working hours for Japanese film workers.

