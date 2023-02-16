Movies | When love ended, Tonislav Hristov returned from Finland to Bulgaria and became depressed – Now he made a film about sinful Sunny Beach

Sunny Beach was built from the 1950s on the kilometers long sandy beach of the Black Sea for tourists. Bulgarian resorts have more hotel rooms than permanent apartments and booze is cheaper than in the tourists’ home countries.

In addition to drunken tourists and prostitutes, taxi driver Ivan (Malin Krastev) ends up secretly chasing refugees. He tries to save money to return to his family in Finland to atone for his sins.

by Tonislav Hristov in the new movie Kind taxi driver the dark sides of life condense into the back seat of a taxi, as happened to Travis (Robert De Niro) on the dirty streets of New York by Martin Scorsese In the taxi driver (1976).

Known for his documentaries, Hristov has made his first feature film. However, the main character of the crime story, Ivan, is partially based on Hristov himself.

Read more: The documentary filmmaker’s leap into fiction paid off: the film about the struggle of a taxi driver gets four stars

“Not Bulgaria be only this, but a beautiful country”, emphasizes Hristov.

“The Turkish border is close to Sunny Beach. It’s a small place with a lot of craziness. I have seen Desperate refugees among the tourists from Europe. Many problems are concentrated in Sunny Beach – as if Europe were stuck in a pressure cooker,” says Hristov.

The police and politicians are rife with corruption, and nearby Ivan’s home village is disappearing due to migration losses. Everything is for sale, even friendship has a price. Ivan’s problem is that he doesn’t want to sell his morals.

Tonislav Hristov has been successful as a film director, even though many of his classmates failed to get into the field.

Hristov wrote the script I’m sorry taxi driver together with the producer Kaarle Ahon and Bulgarian Konstantin Bojanov with.

Hristov (b. 1978) came to Finland in search of love in 2001. When the marriage broke up in 2004, he returned to Bulgaria to his hometown Vratsa, which is in the west, unlike Sunny Beach in the east.

“Ivan’s disappointment about returning to Bulgaria feels personal to me. In Vratsa, it was said that there is no job available except as a taxi driver. I lay there for half a year, depressed, thinking about my life. Then I got the news that I had made it to Stadia in Finland to study film directing.”

Today, Hristov has a family in Finland, which includes two children. He didn’t have to miss them during the filming in Bulgaria unlike the film’s taxi driver Ivan, whose every action is motivated by returning to his family.

“Over the course of a year and a half, we filmed four days at a time, so I wasn’t away for long periods of time. It was partly due to the corona. The way of working was difficult for the production, but it suited me.”

Hristov says that he has never felt like a stranger in Finland and has never been treated badly here. He states that he is even privileged because he has managed to build a great career as a filmmaker.

He got a taste for filmmaking even before his studies. He guided Yle Bazaar-program short documentaries and assisted Pirjo Honkasalo 3 rooms of melancholy -documentary (2004) in the editing phase.

“Not all of my fellow students got into the industry. One of my good friends from there has actually driven a taxi in Helsinki for 15 years. However, I was lucky enough to get to know Kaarle Aho, with whom I have worked for 16 years.”

Aho and Hristov’s first collaboration was an hour-long documentary Family (2007), which told about immigration and the hopes and disappointments brought by joining the European Union through Hristov’s own family.

Hristov’s document Good postman (2016) told the small town of Golyam Derventi village About Ivan, which tries to help refugees coming across the Turkish border. The village is located only about 150 kilometers from Sunny Beach.

Good postman with real and I’m sorry taxi driver the fictional main character has the same name and both have to deal with refugees trying to get to Europe.

“Postman while doing it, I also met a human smuggler, whose story interested me a lot. However, you couldn’t make a documentary about him, so he became I’m sorry taxi driver another example.”

Hristov has already finished his next documentary. The story of an aging gigolo The last beach lion is also located in Sunny Beach. Hristov says that Good postman, Kind taxi driver and The last beach lion form a trilogy, in which there is one feature film between two documentaries.

The last beach lion will go on the festival circuit next month from the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival and CPH:DOX in Copenhagen. Both are prestigious industry events.

Hristov’s films have been widely screened at international festivals, including Berlinale, Idfa in Amsterdam and Sundance.

Although the films tour dozens of festivals, Hristov prefers to stay at home with his family rather than travel to market and celebrate. Usually he only agrees to go to the premiere.

In recent years, many Finnish directors have replaced documentaries with feature films. Despite his new territorial conquest, Hristov is not going to join that group.

“In documentaries, there is always a moral responsibility for the people depicted. There is also responsibility for the working conditions of the actors, but that does not limit the story. I like both. With a small working group of documents, an intimate atmosphere of trust is easily created.”

I’m sorry taxi driver the work group in Bulgaria often had up to 50–60 people. The size of the working group worried Hristov in advance, but he is happy that he was able to create an intimate bubble with the key players.

Hristov and Aho has several projects underway, both documentaries and feature films. One of them is a feature film made entirely in Finland and in Finnish.

Already in his documentaries, Hristov used the means of drama. He says he likes the cross-country movement of sports and plans to continue jumping across borders. Also In a kind taxi driver are documentary materials.

Hristov mixed a lot of real stories into the story. For example, Ivan’s story about his father is a true story about the father of Malin Krastev, who plays him. In one scene, a gypsy boy’s dance was included by chance.

“We also used real refugees as actors. Even though they were legally in Bulgaria and we paid them, there was always fear in their eyes. There was a heavy sense in those eyes of their terrible experiences.”

Merciful Taxi Driver comes to cinemas on Friday 17.2.