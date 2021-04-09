Movies What are monster monster pets like? HS Children’s News will be releasing an exclusive Transylvania short film on Saturday

Movie Hotel Transylvania: Monster Pets will be on view from Saturday at HS.com.

Vampire animation Hotel Transylvania 4: Monsterimanian the premiere is scheduled for next August.

Genndy Tartakovskyn in a popular series of animated films created by Count Dracula, he runs his own monster hotel. In the upcoming film, Tartakovsky will jump aside as a screenwriter as the director takes over Jennifer Kluska and Derek Dymon.

Their handprints can be viewed in advance on the Helsingin Sanomat website, when HS Children’s News publishes this weekend on an exclusive basis. Hotel Transylvania: Monster Pets Finnish version of the short film. The film can be watched from Saturday, April 10 at hs.fi/lastenuutiset.

The short film asks what monster-like monster pets would look like. So the answers are to questions like what a five-story-high golden retriever or a fire-plunging chihuahua is like. Dracula is not allowed to do her job at the hotel when the giant dog Pisu needs to follow. That’s why you have to look for a guy for it.

Jukka Rasila manages Dracula’s Finnish sound exhibition.