Movies “We have a war because Europe closed its eyes,” says Ukrainian director Maryna Er Gorbach – Now she would make a film in which hipster fashion clothes change into off-road costumes

When Ukraine’s war is protracted, the outside world is forgetting it. That’s the Ukrainian film director Maryna Er Gorbach (b. 1981) is afraid. It’s hard to maintain interest in any news topic if it continues for a long time.

“But movies and other art can help. We can bring out new perspectives and show emotion, ”Er Gorbach says on the phone.

His film about Ukraine and Donbass Klondike received the Audience Award at the Berlin Film Festival on 20 February. Four days later, Russia invaded Ukraine.

The name of the movie Klondike recalls the gold rush in Canada in the late 19th century. Er Gorbach says the name is symbolic.

“The soil in Donbas is rich. It is said to be the home of coal and there is a lot of industry there. The conquest was a rush of outsiders to grab its wealth. Among other things, Russian oligarchs came there, ”he says.

“The Russians were held in the Donbass. Many believed that their lives would improve when the Russians came. They really wanted a new Soviet Union. Separatists were treated as leaders, given money, weapons, and power. I understand that this attracted middle-aged losers. ”

By contrast, Maryna Er Gorbach does not have enough understanding of the outside world, which treated Russia’s aggression at the time as a local conflict. He says that since Putin was not blocked at the time, it was clear that he would try to grab more.

“We now have this war because Europe closed its eyes then.”

At the beginning of Klondike, a cannon projectile destroys the living room wall of the house of a pregnant Iraqi (Oksana Cherkašyna) and her husband Tolik (Sergei Shadrin).

Er Gorbach had traveled to the Berlin Film Festival from his hometown of Kiev. He was also scheduled to return there, but was no longer successful when airspace was closed and flights canceled. Because of the children, it was also safer to return to his current hometown of Istanbul, where he answers the phone.

“After the film festival, I was supposed to take a few weeks off in Kiev, but I’ve never worked as hard as I did last month. I have acquaintances and friends who need money to escape the fighting. ”

Klondikesta support demonstrations have been held across Europe. Next weekend, they will also be in Helsinki and at least 13 other cities around Finland.

Er Gorbach raises money for Ukrainian refugees, especially children affected by the war, but also for men defending the country. Most of the male population in Ukraine is involved in the fighting, but not everyone is an army soldier, so they need equipment.

The ticket proceeds of the Finnish support shows will be donated to the Finnish Red Cross and Unicef, so they will only support civilians.

In addition, Er Gorbach has given many interviews to media across Europe, such as now Helsingin Sanomat. He has also been on call on a free-form support phone. “Even just talking can help people around whom bombs fall,” he says.

Before Berlin, Er Gorbach got Klondikefor Best Director at the Sundance Festival.

Oksana Cherkahyna plays pregnant Iraq.

Movie starts in Donbas in the village of Hrabove on July 17, 2014. At the time, Russian-backed Ukrainian separatists dropped a Malaysian passenger plane on a Russian missile and killed 298 civilians.

“I remember the shock very much, especially when it happened on my birthday. I followed the case after the laundry closely for a long time. In a couple of years, I realized it wasn’t going well. The perpetrators were not brought to justice and, on a large scale, Putin was allowed to take over Crimea and the Donbas. “

A Dutch court ruling in a trial of four separatists is expected next autumn. It has been eight years since the plane was dropped.

The observation that the events in Ukraine were forgotten made Er Gorbach write Klondiken. At the beginning, a cannon projectile destroyed pregnant Ireland (Oksana Cherkashina) and her husband Tolik (Sergei Shadrin) on the living room wall of the house. Smoke rising from the crash site can be seen on the horizon.

Armed separatists are taking advantage of the state of Iraq and Tolik. Later, Dutch relatives of the passengers on the plane will search for the bodies.

Different parties and attitudes effectively intersect and condense on the couple’s farm. They are also reflected in the relationship between Iraq and Tolik. War passes everything.

It took a couple of years get funding Klondikefor the movie. When it settled, a coronary pandemic began. About Er Gorbach and his photographer Svyatoslav Bulakovsky it seemed important to make the film quickly despite the pandemic restrictions. The photographer produced Klondiken together with Er Gorbach and her husband Mehmet Bahadir Erin with.

Bulakovskyi toured Ukraine in search of filming locations, slept in his car or in a sleeping bag outdoors. There was no such thing as Donbass. Klondike was filmed near Odessa in the summer of 2020.

The partially ruined house in Irka and Tolik was built as a stage. The roof had to withstand work, even though one wall was missing. At the same time, space was provided for camera movements.

“We didn’t even know why it felt so important to make a film fast, but we didn’t want to lose the summer shots. Then when the war started, I knew right away that it wouldn’t end in a couple of weeks as many thought. ”

Er Gorbach explain why everything is now different from 2014. Then Ukraine was surprised and the Crimea and Donbas were quickly conquered.

Since the country’s army was left alone at the time, it has spent the past years preparing. The population has also had time to prepare mentally to defend their country. Now no one in Ukraine supports the Russian invasion.

“Ukraine has been a very peaceful country throughout its long history. We have never started a war and have not occupied any territory. Many did not want to take a stand until 2014, but when the bombs go home, everyone becomes political, ”says Er Gorbach.

“Russia has lost all respect for this huge human rights violation and everyone is in arms. Much of my film crew is involved in the fighting. For example, my photographer and friend Svyatoslav is fighting in Kiev. ”

Ten million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the Russian invasion. Among them is Er Gorbach’s mother and sister, who have reached a couple of tens of kilometers from Kiev to Irpin. There has also been a fierce battle there. Already four million refugees have left the country.

Maryna Er Gorbach moved to Istanbul in 2007 with her Turkish husband Mehmet Bahadir Erin. He says that not many Ukrainians have come to Turkey on the other side of the Black Sea.

“The biggest flows go to Poland and Germany, which are easier to get to than here. Turkey is also kind of full, because there are a lot of Syrian refugees here. ”

Oksana Cherkahyna is the second star of the film.

If Maryna Er Gorbach would make a film about the ongoing war, it wouldn’t be set in the countryside like Klondike.

“I would probably choose fashionable city dwellers as the protagonists, who live in modern times with computers and mobile phones. Now the heart of Europe is being bombed and in cities, hipsters and cultural people are at the heart of the resistance. Fashion clothes have been changed to outdoor suits. ”

Er Gorbach cannot predict the course of the war. He says he is only sure that the Ukrainians will never give up. Finally, he hopes that Europe will not forget Ukraine this time.

“Russia has a huge propaganda machine. Don’t believe its imperialist message. There is only one truth. An independent European country has been attacked and civilians are being killed all the time. ”

The Love and Anarchy Festival will host a Klondike support show at Bio Rex on Saturday at 7.15pm. You can also find a list of other screenings in different parts of Finland at hiff.fi.