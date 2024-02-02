Friday, February 2, 2024
Movies | Variety: Alma Pöysti got a role from an international production

February 2, 2024
The film based on the short story is being shot in Norway, reports Variety.

Actor Alma Pöysti has received a role from an international film production, says an American entertainment magazine Variety.

Sukkwan Island -titled film is in English and, according to Variety, filming will begin in Norway “in the coming weeks”. The director is a Frenchman Vladimir de Fontenay.

The main roles feature a Frenchman Swann Arlaud and English Woody Norman. Stout and Italian Ruaridh Mollica are in supporting roles.

The film is based on an American writer By David Vann to the short story that was part of his Legend of a Suicide -titled his collection of short stories from 2010. The story is about a father and son who travel to an island in Alaska in the United States to bond after a family tragedy.

From production the French company Haut et Court is in charge, but several other production companies are also involved, such as the Finnish Aurora Studios.

Pöysti has enjoyed international attention after recently being nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance Aki Kaurismäki in the movie Dead leaves. Dead Leaves was also nominated for the Golden Globe for best non-English language film.

Oscar nomination Dead leaves did not get what was regretted Even in Rolling Stone and Time magazines.

