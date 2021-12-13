Movies Up to a couple hundred Christmas movies will be released this year, and these are: The Disgraced Sequel to Alone at Home, Successful Nintendo Nostalgia, and Romance in a Scottish Castle

This fall entertainment site Entertainment Weekly listed all the Christmas movies that will be released on American cable channels and streaming services this year. The result: 146 movies.

According to BBC calculations there are even more films with the word Christmas in their names: by 2021, there will be more than 200. The number has doubled in five years.

The reason for the popularity of Christmas movies may be the corona pandemic, the film critic speculates Caroline Hainer for SVT. The familiar and safe formula of Christmas movies in particular is now needed on the part of viewers, and the work of the authors is facilitated by the fact that Christmas movies are moderately easy and cheap to make.

In Finland, the US cable channels GAC, Hallmark and Lifetime have not yet gained a foothold, so the new Christmas films seen here are largely produced by Netflix.

Disney + mainly relies on its older production, and older Christmas films can also be seen in Finland at C Morella, Amazon Primella and Yle Areena, among others.

We put together a review of this year’s new Christmas movies for streaming services.

For new ones released at the end of November, the number of Christmas films rises to number one in terms of both reviews and viewership A boy named Christmas (A Boy Called Christmas), which was one of Netflix ‘s most popular films shortly after its release. Gil Kenanin The film, directed by Maggie Smith and Sally Hawkins.

Maggie Smith is the story of Aunt Ruth in the movie The Boy called Christmas.

In the film, Aunt Ruth, played by Maggie Smith, tells a story about the Finnish son Nikolas (Henry Lawfull), whose father embarks on a mystical commute north. Nikolas goes after his father and finds the Elf danger told about by his dead mother. The film is based on a British author Matt Haigin to the book of the same name, which Sarianna Silvonen Finnish 2016 (Aula & Co).

The film is teeming with big-money, spectacular and endearing computer animations such as Nikolas ’talking Miika Mouse. The story told by the aunt is intertwined with the origins of most of the images associated with Christmas and Santa Claus, from flying a reindeer through a chimney.

The film is currently sixth on Netflix’s list of the most watched in Finland.

Kids’ movies are understandably very popular at Christmas – but so is the return to their own childhood. However, nostalgia does not always provide the desired outcome.

Disney + released one of this year’s most disgusting movies, the 1990s Home alone -repeaters of classic movies Alone at Home – My Home Gold Expensive (Home Sweet Home Alone).

“Who is the real victim here? The audience, ”it states In the New York Times review from the movie. “Mikey Dayn and Streeter Seidellin the script is aimed at nostalgics, not children. ” Dan Mazerin directed by 10-year-old Max Mercer (Archie Yates) forgets to go home alone when the final family heads towards Japan.

At Rotten Tomatoes 16 percent of critics liked the film, and only 12 percent of the audience.

James Christmas (Kelsey Grammer) surrounded by his children in the movie Family of Surprises.

Netflix’s comedy film also relies on a kind of nostalgia A family Christmas of surprises (Father Christmas is Back), as one of the main characters in the film became known as the psychiatrist Frasier in the 1990s Kelsey Grammer. In the film, Grammer portrays a long-lost father who returns to his family’s family mansion for Christmas. The film also sees, among other things Monty from Pythone known John Cleese mixed Elizabeth Hurley.

Rotten on Tomatoes the audience is only 9 percent excited about the film: critiques A family Christmas of surprises not just written.

More successful nostalgia is represented by HBO Max 8-bit Christmas‘dating to either 1987 or 1988’, as Jake (Neil Patrick Harris) indicates. Elder Jake shares his memories with his daughter (Sophia Reid-Gantzert), which makes your phone a Christmas present.

Kevin Jakubowski scripted and based on Jakubowski’s novel of the same nameWinslow Fegley) and his friends have decided to get a new Nintendo Entertainment System for Christmas. Growing up in the 1980s, the film offers nostalgic eye candy in a grab store – and memories of wet quilted boots stepping on the tape.

Michael Dowsen the film is a “warm-hearted and refreshingly honest holiday film”, defines The New York Times critique.

Romantic Christmas comedies have their own strong traditions, and there are plenty of them this Christmas as well. Hugely popular romantic Love Actually (2003) has sparked debate in recent years with its problematic gender settings, but Netflix still relies on its popularity. A fresh romantic Christmas comedy Love Hard has gathered a lot of inspiration from it.

Natalie Bauer (Nina Dobrev) and Josh Lin (Jimmy O. Yang) spend Christmas in Love Hard.

Los Angeles-based journalist (Nina Dobrev) writes stories about his unfortunate love life at work, and decides to surprise the perfect partner he met in a dating app by flying here to Christmas across the country to New York. When he arrives, he notices that he has been deceived.

According to some viewers as well Love Hard although it contains quite a problematic plotof.

Successful author Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields) and castle owner (Cary Elwes) danced Christmas in Castle for Christmas.

Visual appeal is a part of the world of Christmas movies. Christmas romance is combined with castle romance on Netflix Castle for Christmas (A Castle For Christmas), in which the successful American author Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields) escapes the turmoil caused by his latest book in Dunbar, Scotland, where his grandparents worked.

In Scotland, the author decides to buy the castle for sale, but the owner of the castle, the stubborn Duke of Myles (Cary Elwes) would not want to give up their childhood home.

Castle for Christmas soon after its release, it rose to the top of Netflix ‘s most watched worldwide. However, viewers have not been in complete agreement on the film, and many have fallen into its category on Twitter. ”so bad it’s good”.

The combination of castles and Christmas is also trusted by Netflix, among others Royal Barter 3, where Vanessa Hudgens returns to his triple role.

Traditionally Christmas Romantic Comedies have been very focused on white heterosexual relationships, but this year Netflix offers at least a partially different alternative. Single All the Way in the film Peter (Michael Urie) asks her best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to present her boyfriend on a Christmas visit to the family, but plans change, mischief and admiration happen.

Peter (Michael Urie), Aunt Sandy (Jennifer Coolidge) and Nick (Philemon Chambers) in Single All The Way.

The film is also included The White Lotus series delighted Jennifer Coolidge in the role of a drama-loving aunt. Single All the Wayn in criticism of The Guardian however, the film is said to be just one example of the fact that quality is more important to Netflix in Christmas movies.

Also Single All the Way has found its viewers in Finland: it is currently ninth on the list of most watched.

Pending is, for example, Netflix’s first Nigerian Christmas film, A Naija Christmas, which will be published on 16 December. Kunle Afolayan In a comedy film directed by The New York Times, three brothers try to fulfill the wish of their sick mother and show partners for this Christmas day – they don’t have.