Movies | Two years ago, a tragedy happened that paralyzed the creators of Black Panther – Now they tell how the sequel was born

Movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not just any superhero movie. Even years ago, before production, it was known to be the closing act of the fourth phase of Marvel movies.

So this particular film was supposed to catch up with the stories that cross paths in several of the most successful superhero flicks of recent years – and of course be a sequel to 2018 For Black Pantherwhich was a surprisingly big success.

In August 2020, a tragedy happened. Who played the title character, the black superhero Black Panther Chadwick Boseman died at age 43 of colon cancer. Boseman had kept his illness hidden from the public. Making a sequel had been in the plans, and it had already been scheduled.

Chadwick Boseman in the 2018 film Black Panther.

“When Chadwick died, it seemed impossible to return to this world,” the actor Lupita Nyong’o tells remotely from London.

“When we made the first film, we were a community, like a family. Sadness and disappointment overwhelmed us.”

of Black Panther and writer-director of the sequel Ryan Coogler enlisted Nyong’o to bring the group together. The script had to be rewritten.

“When Ryan later said he had discovered a new story, he described it as exactly what Chadwick would have wanted.”

According to Nyong’o, Coogler deals with his own and shared grief in the film.

“This became a film about grief and loss. When we got to making the film, I no longer had any doubts.”

of the Black Panthers in the middle is the fictional African nation of Wakanda. T’Challa played by Boseman ie Black Panther was the king of Wakanda.

At the beginning of the sequel, T’Challa is dead. Women who were already in central positions in the distribution of power in Wakanda are now taking the reins of the state. Letitia Wright plays the king’s sister Shuri.

“The first film created a world where women have the same opportunities as men. King T’Challa had surrounded himself with women,” says Nyong’o.

“After his death, we naturally follow the people who are most affected by the loss, and they are women.”

Nyong’o, who plays the spy and warrior Nakia, describes that Coogler only deals with subjects that are close to him in his films.

“Women play a big role in Ryan’s life. He wants to describe the world of equality and create this kind of ambition with his film.”

First Black Panther became the ninth most successful film of all time, at least not adjusted for box office inflation. It was also the most successful film by a black director.

“We owed the sequel to black audiences around the world,” says Nyong’o.

Martin Freeman says fans know a lot more about the Marvel universe than he does.

by Martin Freeman played by Everett Ross is the Wakandans’ contact person in the corridors of power of the United States. Ross is a CIA agent who strives to promote peaceful solutions, so a kind of tipster and secret diplomat.

Dealing with the legacy of colonialism is of the Black Panthers central to the theme.

“Ross loves America, but at the same time knows that America doesn’t always do the right thing, but pursues its own interests,” Freeman describes.

Freeman described that the filming began in a pious atmosphere.

“They ask if I felt Chadwick’s presence on the set. I felt his absence more. There was a big void.”

Freeman reminds us that you can’t make a film only in an atmosphere of sadness.

“It would be fruitless. If you want to honor your fallen comrade, you make sure you’re in good shape yourself,” says Freeman.

Among other things the hobbit- and Mission: Impossible Everett Ross, played by the Englishman Martin Freeman, known from the films, has been involved in three Marvel films now. The first one was Captain America: Civil War six years ago.

Freeman says that he noticed that the fans know more than him not only about the whole Marvel world, but also about Ross. It doesn’t hurt, on the contrary.

“It doesn’t help me as an actor to know everything about the universe of Marvel movies,” he says.

“Everett Ross doesn’t know everything. He’s not a Marvel expert. He knows about these events what he has encountered in his work at the CIA. Conversations with fans have opened up Freeman’s thoughts about the actor’s position.

“You shouldn’t have too much background information about the character you’re playing. Then you wouldn’t be surprised yourself anymore,” says Freeman.

“It would take away the spontaneity.”

Freeman says that in his career, he cannot fully rely on the security, including financial, that the Marvel movies bring.

“I love this job, but I don’t know how much it loves me. Someone could always replace me.”