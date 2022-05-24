Movies Two completely different films are the strongest nominees for the most touching Finnish film of the 21st century: “A hugely deep message strikes deep into my heart”

You can still make your own proposal for the most touching Finnish film of the 21st century. At the end of the story are the stories of Hesar’s readers about the works that touched them.

21st century the search for the most touching movie continues. Last week, proposals were received for a final voting list to be compiled later.

In addition to the suggestions, respondents have shared their film experiences. According to them, the most touching films are sad, overwhelming, longing, touching, beautiful, jagged, honest, authentic, innocent, hopeful, sympathetic, empathetic, bold, tasteful and pure.

Multi says she cried in the cinema for the first time during the film she was just telling. But they have given joy, laughter, hope and embarrassment.

“It just left such a bubbling feeling of happiness that lasted for a long time,” one respondent recalls.

“This film looks towards and blows up prejudices and leaves a lasting mark on the heart,” another writes.

Praise is given to directors, screenwriters, actors, photographers, composers and other authors alike.

The mail to the priest Jacob has touched the Finns. “My own husband is blind and blindness is rarely portrayed in movies,” writes a 44-year-old woman.

Over here to date, there are two very different films in the top competitions. The first is Klaus Härön driven by a calm and human focus Mail to Jacob the priest (2009).

“I cry every time I watch a movie. The story proceeds calmly, the atmosphere is serene. It already thinks nothing will happen here until the story surprises at the end and its tremendously deep message strikes deep into the heart. A rare beautiful film with a lot of wisdom is so rarely seen in films, ”the woman in her forties writes.

The other is Aku Louhimiehen sharp and enhanced by spectacular effects Unknown Soldier (2017).

“After the show, the audience was quiet, the film touched, the young viewers were confused. An important film for myself, my own grandparents and parents are from Karelia. War was never talked about in my childhood home and now I understand why, ”says a woman in her sixties.

A lot of suggestions were also received, among other things Ikitie, The Best of Mothers, A Man Without a Past, Aurora and Pearls and pigs. In the next stage, the films with the most proposals will be eligible to vote. So any film still has a chance to rise to the top.

At the end of the story are the stories of Hesar’s readers about the works that touched them. Suggestions can still be submitted!

Below are stories from touching readers of Hesar. Comments may have been shortened.

21 Ways to Ruin a Marriage (2013)

“Through it, one can indulge in romantic dream images, which, however, are framed by a fresh and surprising comedy. The characters were identifiable, and the film also helped to see my own, already mundane partner with gentler eyes. We looked at this freshly two and years later again with our almost adult daughter. The latter viewing was just as gratifying as the first. ”

Female, 59

Bad Land (2005)

“I went to the cinema to watch and I remember when the final lyrics started, people were quietly sitting in their seats and no one got up to leave. It even felt physically bad to watch at times. After all, nowhere can anyone go around. Whenever you thought this was here, a bigger fist immediately came around the corner, hitting the air in the yard. ”

Male, 48

Concrete Night (2013)

“The film reaches the young boy’s insecurity and longing in a grueling way. How much may a father or big brother be needed and how can one be left alone. Sometimes the world is like concrete! ”

Male, 51

“Refugees, alcoholism, recovery, love, humor. I laughed and cried in turn, ”writes a female reader of Hesar about Aurora.

Aurora, (2019)

“At Aurora, everything is in order: a credible script, good Actors, natural direction and an honest approach. It lacks all the flat aesthetics, jesus styling, and lazy stereotyping. Best of all, the film manages to be both deeply tragic and funny. The most touching scene in the film is Aurora’s horrific red-glowing twist episode. It describes the state of physical and mental poisoning in a breathtakingly realistic way. ”

Female, 50

Eden (2020)

“I’m not particularly religious, but there’s a touch of the Holy Spirit in this film. It somehow describes youth more directly than any other Finnish film I have seen. I think the filmmakers are wondering how this became so damn good. I especially don’t even care what happens in this film or what themes are covered here or anything. These are just side effects. He just wants to dive into the wonderful world of the film and stay afloat. For summer and youth. As they are. ”

Male, 48

On the Road to Emmaus (2001)

“There are many other great films, but Emmaus’s Road still touches on with its characters, humor and lovely summer landscape. There were those guys in my childhood and youth in the village as in the village, but not anymore. I cry and laugh and feel good every time I watch a movie. ”

Female, 65

Many readers of Hesar have found themselves in The Girl, You Are a Star. “I was in the same life situation and the protagonist Nelli’s choice to try a singer’s career instead of a doctor was touched,” a woman in her thirties writes.

Girl, you are the star (2005)

The film took on a whole new value when I met my current boyfriend and watched it together. The story of the film and our love story are much the same: she is a music producer from Vantaa who has even worked in the same paint factory as the film Sune, and I am from a higher education family who has always dreamed of a career as a singer. We had just started making music together while we were watching the movie and it was a very moving experience for both of us. The film gets even cold shivers as well as joy at the same time. ”

Girl, 30

"A beautiful movie that wraps the viewer in her warm arms," the 21-year-old writes about Tove.

Tove (2020)

“I was suffering from severe depression and I had just divorced. The film made me dream of happier times. ”

Female, 40

Helene (2020)

“I went to watch the movie three times in 2–3 weeks, and it took me equally deeply every time. I don’t know what captured my soul in it. Maybe it was a description, with its lights and shadows. Maybe it was silence. The film had not been filled with music, but had a lot of waiting silence. Every time I watched it, I noticed new things in the film. ”

Female, 65

Hay Hat and Quilt Slipper (2002)

“This is our family favorite. 3 girls remember each turn. Dough therapy. Spaghetti. A charming whole. ”

Female, 42

Christmas Story (2007)

“Our sons were just Santa Claus and Hannu-Pekka Björkman was the perfect, credible and present Santa Claus, not a department store clown. In addition, the story had those darker currents and human grief that deepened the central character and made Christmas time look like a human face. I was pretty moved – I was surprised myself – and when the family left the theater, I sent telepathic thanks to the whole group of authors. ”

Male, 56

“The film sparked strong emotions, with joy and hope at the forefront,” a female reader in her seventies writes about the film First Snow.

First Snow (2020)

“Beautifully depicts the core of human life. No matter how challenging the starting points and circumstances may be, the effort to find some kind of connection comes to the fore. The rest of the dance scene is simply touching. While the world is about to crash on, the young protagonist decides to dance to the end of the dance. The dance takes a surprising amount of time, but it really never seems to end. ”

Male, 42

Girls Girls Girls (2022)

“For once, a girl is not naive, stupid or sexy in a movie – it just is. I would have missed a movie like that in my teens. ”

Female, 23