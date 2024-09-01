Movies | Trump movie released in theaters just before the election despite opposition from the campaign

Movies|The acclaimed film The Apprentice, directed by Ali Abbasi, includes, among other things, a scene where Donald Trump rapes his first wife.

From the young About Donald Trump narrative film will have its US premiere less than a month before the official election day of the presidential election. The Los Angeles Times reports on it, among others.

Iranian-Danish By Ali Abbas guided by The Apprentice will be released in US theaters on October 11. The film, set in the New York of the 1970s and 1980s during Trump’s real estate mogul period, was already shown this Saturday at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. According to Deadline magazine, the screening was only announced on the same day.

Trump’s the campaign team has vehemently opposed the showing of the film. Representative of the presidential candidate Steven Cheung called the film “garbage”, “pure fiction” and a “thoroughly malicious libel” that “should not see the light of day”.

“It doesn’t even deserve a place in the basement of DVD movies in the soon-to-be-closed discount movie store,” Cheung said in his statement, freely translated into Finnish.

World its premiere The Apprentice received at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Among others, Marvel will be seen in Trump’s role Captain America from movies and Pam & Tommy – miniseries known actor Sebastian Stan. The central character of the film is also Trump’s mentor, an evil lawyer Roy Cohnwhich presents Successionseries Jeremy Strong.

The film does not tell a smooth story about Trump, on the contrary. The Los Angeles Times describes that in the film, Trump is “a disgusting, cruel jerk who abandons his alcoholic brother and rapes his first wife, Ivana (Maria Bakalova) on the floor of his penthouse”.

of HS Brother Pekka Lehtonen described After the Cannes premierethat in the film “we get to follow the liars’ club and political theater.”

“In the final meters, the authors take on the vanity of the stubborn Trump, his interest in appearance, hair and overweight. It seems out of style even for Trump,” Lehtonen writes.

Variety magazine reported in May about the turmoil behind the film.

The Apprentice one of the financiers has been Trump’s personal friend, a billionaire Dan Snyder. According to Variety’s unnamed sources, Snyder was furious with the film’s outcome. Among other things, he wanted to remove the scene where Trump rapes his spouse.

The director of the film, Ali Abbasi, is known especially for the social thriller set in Iran Holy Spider (2022). In Cannes, Abbasi defended The Apprentice saying “it’s time to make movies political again,” according to the Los Angeles Times. At least then, he wasn’t worried about the presidential candidate’s efforts to block the distribution of the film.

This weekend at the Telluride Film Festival Abbasi saidthat the film is not about a “political attack”, Deadline says. Abbasi described that the film is rather a “mirror” of the United States.

According to the Los Angeles Times, distribution of the film in the US has been in jeopardy because studios, streaming services and other distributors have been reluctant to release the film due to possible anger from Trump and his supporters.

After months of negotiations, film distributor Briarcliff Entertainment finally acquired for itself The Apprentice -film distribution rights.